VIP AUDIO 12/23 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Rey Mysterio defending against Seth, Joe stands up to AOP, Becky-Asuka, Aleister-Murphy, Drew, KO, more (34 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Rey Mysterio defending his U.S. Title against Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe stands up to Seth and AOP, Becky interacts with Asuka to set up Raw Title match, Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black cross paths, more enhancement matches, Drew McIntyre’s 202 mission statement, and more.

