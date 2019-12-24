FREE PODCAST 12/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot and Fear talk to Kristen Ashley and Warren Hayes of the podcast In-Ring Riot, discuss Leyla Hirsch, EVE, Hazuki (70 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: “Whizzing Like a Shooting Star.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear talk to Warren Hayes and Kristin Ashley of the podcast In-Ring Riot. Plus: Andy Symmonds stops by to discuss Eve’s Christmas spectacular, Leyla Hirsch, Rhea Ripley capturing the NXT Championship, Kris Statlander becoming #1 contender to the AEW Championship, and Hazuki’s retirement gauntlet.

