12/25 NXT ON USA PRIMER (Spoiler-Free): Roderick Strong defends North American Title, Keith Lee & Lio Rush vs. Damian Priest & Tony Nese

On a very special Christmas edition of NXT as Roderick Strong will defend his North American Title. Plus, Keith Lee and Lio Rush will face Damian Priest and Tony Nese in tag team action. Sit back and enjoy the holiday season with family and friends while tuning into NXT tonight on the USA Network. As of this writing no preview for NXT has been published on WWE.com. Here are the matches that are advertised on WWE’s website for tonight’s episode of NXT.

Roderick Strong defends the NXT North American Championship on Christmas night

Keith Lee and Lio Rush join forces to battle Damian Priest & Tony Nese

Matches and Segments advertised for the show

Wrestling fans settle in as Roderick Strong in is the festive season as he will defend the NXT North American Title tonight. The question is which NXT wrestler will step up challenge Strong for his title

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1207492879335198720

(Amin’s Analysis: Looking forward to this as Strong is one of the most talented wrestlers in all of WWE and on NXT you always get great championship matches.)

Also announced for tonight’s Christmas special former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush and Keith Lee will join forces as they will take on Damian Priest and Tony Nese in tag team action.

(Amin’s Analysis: I expect this to be a good tag team wrestling match and should be a good preview before the teams are announced next week for the upcoming Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Johnny Gargano returned as he cost Finn Balor at becoming a 2x NXT Champion. Pete Dunne defeated Travis Banks in possible preview for the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide event. My favourite wrestler Io Shirai returned to action as she defeated Santana Garrett in single’s action. Damian Priest also defeated Killian Dain in single’s action.

Overall Thoughts

This will be another fun episode of NXT as the wrestling will be solid as always. Wishing out PWTorch readers and listers a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Enjoy NXT and thanks for reading.