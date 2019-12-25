VIP AUDIO 12/24 – WKH – The News & NXT Review: Smackdown key demo ratings below year-ago numbers, Raw ratings for pre-taped show including Rey-Seth U.S. Title match, results and review of AEW Dark, NXT notes (20 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look the following news topics: WWE Smackdown key demo ratings below year-ago numbers, Raw ratings for pre-taped show including Rey-Seth U.S. Title match, results and review of AEW Dark, NXT notes, and more.

