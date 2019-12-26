WEEKLY OVERVIEW – ROH (thru 12/26): Top stories of week, major show lineups, live event results, schedule of live events, noteworthy social media posts, more

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

•Top Stories of the Week

Marty Scurll, per Dave Meltzer on WOR, Scurll is a free agent. He will allegedly be making an appearance for an unnamed company, not ROH or NWA. He is signed to the January ROH show in Atlanta and Hard Times in late January.

Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King) will defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Rush, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King. The match will take place at Honor Reigns Supreme.

•Live Event Results

There were no live events this week.

•Upcoming Major Show(s)

ROH Honor Reigns Supreme

1/12/19 @ 7:30pm

Cabarrus Arena – Concord, NC

Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King) (c) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King) for the ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Championships.

•Upcoming Events

ROH Saturday at Center Stage (Honor Club Event) in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage

ROH Honor Reigns Supreme (Honor Club Event) in Concord, NC at Cabarrus Arena

ROH on Tour in Nashville, TN – 2/28/20

ROH on Tour in Saint Charles, MO – 2/29/20

ROH on Tour in Dallas, TX – 6/5/20

ROH on Tour in San Antonio, TX – 6/6/20

All current live events are located on rohwrestling.com.

•Latest TV Highlights: 12/22/19 ROH Wrestling

ROH TV Results

December 22nd, 2019

Airing on Sinclair Networks and rohwrestling.com

This week was all about the best of ROH in 2019. The matches highlighted were as follows:

Shane Taylor vs. Bandido from the Best in the World PPV.

Highlights of Jay Lethal and Matt Taven’s 60 minute draw at the 17th Anniversary PPV.

Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King, and Flip Gordon vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, Okumura and Rey Bucanero from the Global Wars tour.

Jay & Mark Briscoe vs. Rush and Dragon from episode 410 of ROH TV.

•ROH in the Media

•Social Media Scene

Other matches announced for Honor Reigns Supreme.

A good piece of advice from Kenny.

Pro tip: Start making your 2020 changes TODAY. Don’t wait for the 1st — Kenny King (@KennyKingPb2) December 26, 2019

#newTK?

Took a step,

Lost a bet.

They cut out my tongue now I’m full of regret. Be careful what you say if they ain’t gonna listen anyway.#elamericano pic.twitter.com/CB9c5hKlZE — Man With No Country (@WildHorseTKO) December 26, 2019

•Closing Commentary

ROH in 2019 has been a roller coaster ride, to say the least. It feels like the promotion has lost about 75% of their once vibrant and passionate fan base. Will ROH make the necessary moves in 2020 to gain a portion of that audience back? Will they try to make new fans who will undoubtedly become disillusioned with WWE programming?

Will WWE buy the company in 2020 for the tape library and to use ROH as a proving ground for talent a la NXT a few years ago?

Will Sinclair decide to stop losing money on a wrestling company and shut ROH down?

One or none of these things could happen in 2020, but one thing that is for sure: ROH will be a rollercoaster for the foreseeable future.

