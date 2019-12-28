FREE PODCAST 12/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (12-31-14) New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day shows including special guests, 2014 look-back, 2015 look-ahead (156 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Dec. 31, 2014 and Jan. 1, 2015 episodes of the PWTorch Livecast. The first is PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill’s New Year’s Eve All-Star Panel with former WCW wrestler Scotty Riggs and ECW announcer Joel Gertner, who joins half-way through the show. Plus, the VIP Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more! The second show features host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell with his New Year’s Day show with live calls discussing big WWE topics heading into 2015, plus a look-ahead to New Japan’s big Tokyo Dome Show PPV on Sunday.

