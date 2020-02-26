FREE PODCAST 2/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Dehnel: Bloody wild weigh-in with Moxley and Jericho, Omega-Pac classic, Young Bucks-Page & Omega tension, mailbag & on-site report (105 min)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s “Dynamite Hits & Misses” columnist Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions along with an on-site correspondent from Kansas City, Mo. They discuss the bloody wild weigh-in with Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho that closed out final hype for Revolution, the Kenny Omega-Pac classic, the Young Bucks-Hangman Page & Kenny Omega tension builds in sit-down interview with Jim Ross, and more. They also answer mailbag questions and talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Kansas City, Mo.

