News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Dehnel: Bloody wild weigh-in with Moxley and Jericho, Omega-Pac classic, Young Bucks-Page & Omega tension, mailbag & on-site report (105 min)

February 26, 2020


WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s “Dynamite Hits & Misses” columnist Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions along with an on-site correspondent from Kansas City, Mo. They discuss the bloody wild weigh-in with Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho that closed out final hype for Revolution, the Kenny Omega-Pac classic, the Young Bucks-Hangman Page & Kenny Omega tension builds in sit-down interview with Jim Ross, and more. They also answer mailbag questions and talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Kansas City, Mo. 

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM:  CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019