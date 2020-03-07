News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (3-4-15) Lance Archer interview talking about being a fan, his time in WWE, taking an alternative path through Japan, more + VIP Aftershow (107 min)

March 7, 2020


WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back to five years ago this week. In this episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill from March 4, 2015, McNeill talks live with then GHC tag champion Lance Hoyt (now Lance Archer, who is heading to All Elite Wrestling) with live callers on wrestling in Japan, WWE hot topics, House of Hardcore appearance, and more. Plus, the VIP Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019