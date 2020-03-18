WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Massive ten-man tag match featuring 205 Live Originals vs. Team NXT including Kushida, Bennett, Gallagher, Nese, Kendrick, Swerve, Lorcan, Burch, Daivari, Breeze

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

MARCH 13, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA.

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Aiden English, Jon Quasto

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera panned the empty performance center before landing on the announcers. They hyped the eight-man tag team match. The 205 Originals made their entrance accompanied by the Singh Brothers, followed by Team NXT. Team NXT stopped on the entrance ramp and introduced their fifth member, Kushida.

(1) 205 ORIGINALS (Tony Nese, The Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher, Mike Bennett, Ariya Daivari) vs. TEAM NXT (Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Tyler Breeze, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Kushida)

-The bell rang. Tony Nese and Kushida started the match. Nese wrestled Kushida to the mat and taunted him by flexing. They locked up again and traded holds. Kushida hit a springboard back elbow for a two count. Mike Bennett tagged in, as did Oney Lorcan. Lorcan quickly tagged in Burch and they double-teamed Bennett. Lorcan tagged back in a scored a two count. Bennett created separation and tagged Nese. From there, Nese attempted a suplex, but Lorcan escaped and tagged in Burch. Burch hit a flurry of offense, causing Nese to retreat to the outside. Back in the ring, Nese attacked Burch as Burch entered the ring. Burch wrestled Nese to the mat and cinched in a cross face. Kanellis broke the hold. Chaos ensued as all eight wrestlers entered the ring a brawled. Nese hit Burch with the Singh-cam and scored a three count, causing Burch to be eliminated. Tyler Breeze entered, as did Bennett. Nese and Bennett kept control of the match with frequent tags. Gallagher tagged himself in on Nese’s back and attacked Breeze. Gallagher rolled Breeze up and scored a three count, eliminating Breeze. Lorcan entered and traded holds with Gallagher. After, Gallagher hit a series of strikes on Lorcan. Nese tagged himself back in. Lorcan hit the half-and-half suplex on Nese and scored a three count. Nese returned to the back.

-Bennett entered and Lorcan chopped him. They traded strikes until Kanellis hit a superkick. Nese attacked Gallagher at ringside. Gallagher hit both Nese and Bennett with a head butt. Lorcan rolled Bennett up from behind and eliminated him. Kendrick tagged in and punished Lorcan before tagging Daivari. From there, Daivari hit a neck breaker for a two count. Daivari cinched in a headlock. Eventually, Lorcan created separation tagged in Isaiah Scott. On the opposite side, Kendrick tagged in. Daivari distracted Scott, causing Kendrick to attack him from behind. Gallagher tagged in and punished Scott. Daivari tagged in, but Scott quickly rolled him up and eliminated him. Kendrick quickly ran in, and Scott rolled him up and eliminated him. Kendrick and Daivari attacked Scott and threw him into the ring post. They threw Kushida into the announce desk before returning to the back. Gallagher attacked Scott and hit a flurry of strikes. From there, Scott dodged a charging Gallagher and threw him over the ring. Scott tagged in Lorcan who entered the ring and rallied. Gallagher hit a back elbow on Lorcan and eliminated him. Gallagher attacked both Kushida and Scott at ringside. Back in the ring, Gallagher hit a gentleman’s dropkick on Kushida and scored a two count. Eventually, Scott tagged in and hit the house call on Gallagher for a two count. Scott tagged in Kushida, and they hit tandem offense on Gallagher. Kushida cinched in an armbar, causing Gallagher to tap out. After the match, Scott and Kushida locked eyes in the ring as the show ended.

WINNERS: Team NXT

(Taylor’s Analysis: Per usual, everyone in this match worked hard. However, it ultimately felt pointless. It was never established as to what the core issue was between the teams. The confrontation between Scott and Kushida at the end of the match was an interesting development. A match between the two would surely be an exciting watch.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The empty performance center is truly the story here, as WWE tries to deal with the issue of the Corona Virus. Sadly, the complete lack of crowd reaction wasn’t that different than what happens weekly on 205 Live. Overall, the only featured match was fine but entirely skippable.

