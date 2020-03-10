3/6 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Shorter format again featuring Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Ariya Daivari, Kanellis & Nese vs. Lorcan & Burke

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

MARCH 6, 2020

BUFFALO, NY

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Aiden English, Jon Quasto

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. After, the camera entered the arena and panned the audience. The announcers threw to a replay of the ending of the match between Tony Neese and Lio rush on last week’s episode. Jack Gallagher made his return and attacked Lio Rush as the package ended. Quasto said Rush was not medically cleared to wrestle and would miss next week’s 10-man tag match. An interview with Isaiah Scott aired. He said even without Rush, his team didn’t need a captain. Rush said his team found their 5th member before walking away. Back in the arena, Scott made his ring entrance, followed by Ariya Daivari.

(1) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT vs. ARIYA DAIVARI

-The bell rang, and they locked up. Scott tried to cinch in an armbar, but Daivari made it to the ropes. With Daivari on the mat, Scott hit a basement dropkick. Daivari retreated to the outside, but Scott kicked him in the jaw from the ring apron. Back in the ring, Scott scored a two count. Scott hit a modified suplex and cinched in a modified armbar. Scott broke the hold and Daivari took the advantage with a chop to the throat. He snapped Scott’s neck off the second rope before chopping him in the corner. Daivari continued to attack Scott’s throat and hit a neck breaker for a two count. From there, Daivari cinched in a modified chick lock. Scott broke the hold, and they traded strikes. Scott rallied and hit a flurry of kicks. Scott hit a flat-liner for a two count. Daivari countered a submission attempt and knocked Scott to ring apron. Back in the ring, the pace quickened until Daivari hit a DDT for a two count. Scott countered a hammerlock DDT attempt and hit the house call for a two count. After, Scott hit a double stomp from the top rope for the win.

WINNER: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pinfall

(Taylor’s Analysis: This was a solid match with a more reserved pace than the typical 205 Live bout. If Scott can develop his promo skills, he has the potential to be a star on any brand he lands on.)

-A commercial for WrestleMania 36 aired, followed by a commercial for WWE Shop.

-Back in the arena, Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis aired, followed by Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

(2) ONEY LORCAN & DANNY BURCH vs. TONY NESE & MIKE KANELLIS

-The bell rang, and Burch and Nese started the match. Nese taunted Burch by flexing in the middle of the ring. Burch responded with a right hand. Nese tagged Kanellis who charged at Burch. Burch hit a drop two hold and tagged in Lorcan. Kanellis took control with a clothesline. Burch countered Kanellis and tagged in Burch who hit an atomic drop. From there, Burch and Lorcan kept control of the match with several tags. Nese tried to attack from behind, but both he and Kanellis were thrown to the outside of the ring. Burch chased Kanellis around ringside, but Nese caused a distraction. Kanellis hit a baseball slide and threw Burch back in the ring. Lorcan and Nese tagged in. Lorcan rallied and hit a flurry of offense. Nese knocked Lorcan to the mat and Kanellis hit a basement dropkick. Nese and Kanellis kept control with several tags. Eventually, Lorcan created separation and made a hot tag to Burch. Burch entered the ring and rallied. He hit a DDT on both Kanellis and Nese. From there, Nese broke up a double team attempt. Burch and Kanellis brawled in the ring. From there, Nese and Kanellis hit tandem offense on Burch for the win.

WINNERS: Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis via pinfall

(Taylor’s Analysis: Another solid match with good in-ring action. Nese and Kanellis work very naturally as a team, but still, feel thrown together for reasons that were never explained.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was another short episode of 205 Live that built towards the ten-man tag match on next week’s episode. It’s refreshing to see most of the fat cut away. The goofiness and attempts at comedy have been largely absent due to the limited allotted time. The show feels more watchable and enjoyable in this format and I hope it continues.

CATCH UP… 2/28 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Joaquin Wilde vs. Raul Mendoza, Tony Nese vs. Lio Rush, NXT vs. 205 Originals announced