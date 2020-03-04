2/28 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Joaquin Wilde vs. Raul Mendoza, Tony Nese vs. Lio Rush, NXT vs. 205 Originals announced

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 28, 2020

BOSTON, MASS.

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR. PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Aiden English, Jon Quasto

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. After, the camera entered the studio and panned the audience. Joaquin Wilde made his ring entrance, followed by Raul Mendoza.

(1) JOAQUIN WILDE vs. RAUL MENDOZA

The bell rang, and Mendoza hit a running dropkick for a one count. Mendoza hit a suplex and cinched in an armbar. He switched to a modified chin lock until Wilde made it to his feet and broke the hold. Wilde hit a jawbreaker and then a powerbomb from the second rope. They brawled outside the ring until Wilde hit a hurricanrana from the ring steps. Back in the ring, Wilde hit a flurry of offense followed by a two count. From there, Wilde scaled the top rope, but Mendoza hit a running enziguri. Both men scaled the ropes, and Wilde hit a reverse hurricanrana for a two count. Mendoza countered the Wilde thing and hit a Spanish fly for a two count. Both wrestlers stood and traded strikes until Mendoza hit a modified suplex for a two count. The pace quickened until Wilde hit the Wilde thing for the win.

WINNER: Joaquin Wilde via pinfall

(Taylor’s Analysis: While it’s nice to see a decisive winner in the feud, there were no stakes tied to this match. Does this establish Wilde as a title contender? It was never discussed or made clear by the announcers.)

-A commercial for WWE Shop aired, followed by a commercial for Elimination Chamber.

-The show returned, and the announcers hyped the NXT vs. 205 Originals ten-man tag match in two weeks on 205 live. They noted Nese would captain the 205 Originals team, while Rush would captain the NXT team. Tony Nese made his ring entrance, followed by Lio Rush.

(2) TONY NESE (w/Mike Kanellis) vs. LIO RUSH – Captain’s challenge match

The bell rang, and Nese played to the crowd by flexing. Nese shoved Rush into the corner, but Rush created separation. Nese knocked Rush to the mat. Rush stood, and the pace quickened. From there, Rush hit a springboard hurricanrana. They evaded each other’s offense until Nese hit a spinning kick for a two count. Rush threw Nese to the outside and hit a springboard moonsault. Back in the ring, Rush scaled the top rope, Nese pulled him to his shoulders and hit a gutbuster for a two count. Nese cinched in body scissors. Eventually, Rush broke the hold. Nese knocked Rush back to the mat and hit a springboard moonsault for a two count. Nese stomped Rush in the corner before propping him on the top rope. Rush blocked a suplex attempt and knocked Nese to the mat. Rush hit a cross-body, followed but a tornado DDT for a two count. Nese stood a hit a flurry of offense. He caught a diving Rush and hit a suplex for a two count. Nese cinched in a Boston crab. Rush broke the hold, nut Kanellis tried to distract Rush from ringside. Rush hit a come up, but Kanellis broke the pinfall attempt. The referee called for the bell. After the match, Rush and Kanellis attacked Rush until Burch and Lorcan made the save. They brawled to the backstage area. Back in the ring, Jack Gallagher made his return and attacked Lio Rush.

He revealed a new look that included large tattoos. He hit a gentleman’s headbutt as the show ended.

(Taylor’s Analysis: Every time Rush wrestles on the show, it becomes more obvious that he should be the center-piece star of the show. The crowd loves his offense and is invested in his matches consistently.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This episode was much shorter than the average episode but featured enough solid in-ring action to be an enjoyable watch. While the ten-man tag match feels like it could be fun, there are no stakes involved. Why should we care about a distinction between 205 Live originals and NXT? The entire Cruiserweight roster is fighting for the same title. The name of the show or brand makes no difference.

RECOMMENDED: 2/21 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Lorcan & Burch vs. Daivari & Kendrick, Wilde vs. Mendoza, Breeze vs. Singh