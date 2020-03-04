3/4 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Two cage matches advertised with Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong, Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai, plus Ciampa and Gargano, Imperium-Finn Balor developments

Two steel cage matches headline tonight’s episode of NXT: Roderick Strong and Velveteen Dream and Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox . Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuiness and Beth Phoenix are scheduled to call the action. Matches scheduled:

Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong to clash in a Steel Cage Match

Roderick Strong and Velveteen Dream will look to finally settle a bitter rivalry as they will meet in a steel cage match. The first match ended with Dream coming out on top but was then laid out by Strong and the Undisputed Era. The question is what will happen when Dream and Strong clash in a steel cage match.

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a good match. I’m not a fan of steel cage matches, but the stipulation works here as it should stop the Undisputed Era from getting involved. I could see Dream winning here to possibly set up a NXT Title match with Adam Cole.)

Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai to square off in a Steel Cage Match

Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox will look to finally settle the score tonight in a steel cage match. At Takeover: Portland, Raquel Gongalez helped Kai pick up a victory over Nox in a Street Fight. The question is can Nox finally get her revenge or will Kai find a way to come out on top in their Steel Cage Match.

.@TeganNoxWWE_ can’t wait to be locked inside a Steel Cage with @DakotaKai_WWE next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/CBqkbaBv5l — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 29, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Just like the Dream/Strong match, I like the stipulation of the cage match as we should get to see a solid match between two good wrestlers in Kai and Nox.)

Will Imperium continue to target Finn Bálor?

Finn Balor didn’t get chance to disclose his next move as he was attacked by Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel on behalf of NXT UK Champion WALTER. How will Balor respond to Imperium’s attack and will he reveal his next move.

(Amin’s Analysis: This was a nice surprise and looks to be leading to a Balor vs. WALTER match. The timing is interesting as I could see this match happen at either TakeOver: Tampa or they could hold it off till NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin.)

What’s next for Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano?

Last week, Johnny Gargano sent another message to his former DIY partner as he laid out Tommaso Ciampa after he picked up a hard fought win over Austin Theory. What next in the former NXT Tag Team Champions storied rivalry and will Ciampa finally get his hands on Gargano after costing him a shot at the NXT Title.

(Amin’s Analysis: This is clearly leading to match between Ciampa and Gargano at TakeOver: Tampa. The question is what kind of stipulation match will it be? I like how Gargano is playing the heel this time around as it will freshen his character and the story.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Charlotte Flair retuned to NXT as she defeated Bianca BeLair in last week’s main event.

Overall Thoughts

This should be another good episode of NXT as the in-ring wrestling will be great as always. I will say this specific show has the feel of a ratings grab with two steel cage matches. It will be interesting to see if NXT can bring in new viewers and if they do will they be able to keep the momentum going heading into TakeOver: Tampa.

