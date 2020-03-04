3/4 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Colt Cabana makes official debut, Pac vs. Chuck, Moxley & Darby vs. Jericho & Guevara, Revolution Fallout

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

MARCH 4, 2020

DENVER, COLORADO AT 1ST BANK CENTER

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@josh_chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

The 1st Bank Center is a 6500 seat arena located in the city of Broomfield, 15 miles outside of downtown Denver.

Road to Denver

AEW Revolution Results

The Dark Order defeated SoCal Uncensored

Jake Hager defeated Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara

Tag Team Championship: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega defeated The Young Bucks

Women’s World Championship: Nyla Rose defeated Kris StatlanderCody

MJF defeated Cody Rhodes

PAC defeated Orange Cassidy

Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho to retain the AEW Men’s Title

(Josh’s Analysis: Match of the night was either the Tag Team Championship match or PAC vs. Cassidy. Both were great for very different reasons. The only thing that really bothered me was the nonsensical eye-patch ruse at the end of Moxley-Jericho. All in all this was by far AEW’s best PPV so far. 4.5 stars.)

AEW Dark Results

Penelope Ford & Britt Baker def. Yuka Sakazaki & Riho

AEW Dynamite Matches Announced

Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

Pac vs. Chuck Taylor

Dark Order vs. SCU & Colt Cabana

Final Thoughts

Last Saturday at AEW Revolution, the Inner Circle took a beating. Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara, and Jon Moxley dethroned AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Jake Hager scored the faction’s only win over Dustin Rhodes. Guevara and Jericho will be out for revenge tonight and (if history is any indication) Santana, Ortiz and Hager will be on hand to try and tip the scale in their favor.

(Josh’s Analysis: I have been consistently impressed by AEW’s ability to build stars that I care about over it’s relatively short existence, and can think of no better examples than Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. Allin and Guevara are absolute superstars in the making, and putting them in the ring with Moxley and Jericho is a great move by AEW. Expect Moxley and Allin to go over to a massive babyface reaction.)

