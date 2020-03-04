3/4 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Colt Cabana makes official debut, Pac vs. Chuck, Moxley & Darby vs. Jericho & Guevara, Revolution Fallout

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)
AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER
MARCH 4, 2020
DENVER, COLORADO AT 1ST BANK CENTER
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@josh_chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Arena
The 1st Bank Center is a 6500 seat arena located in the city of Broomfield, 15 miles outside of downtown Denver.
Road to Denver
AEW Revolution Results
- The Dark Order defeated SoCal Uncensored
- Jake Hager defeated Dustin Rhodes
- Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara
- Tag Team Championship: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega defeated The Young Bucks
- Women’s World Championship: Nyla Rose defeated Kris StatlanderCody
- MJF defeated Cody Rhodes
- PAC defeated Orange Cassidy
- Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho to retain the AEW Men’s Title
(Josh’s Analysis: Match of the night was either the Tag Team Championship match or PAC vs. Cassidy. Both were great for very different reasons. The only thing that really bothered me was the nonsensical eye-patch ruse at the end of Moxley-Jericho. All in all this was by far AEW’s best PPV so far. 4.5 stars.)
AEW Dark Results
Penelope Ford & Britt Baker def. Yuka Sakazaki & Riho
AEW Dynamite Matches Announced
- Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
- Pac vs. Chuck Taylor
- Dark Order vs. SCU & Colt Cabana
Final Thoughts
Last Saturday at AEW Revolution, the Inner Circle took a beating. Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara, and Jon Moxley dethroned AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Jake Hager scored the faction’s only win over Dustin Rhodes. Guevara and Jericho will be out for revenge tonight and (if history is any indication) Santana, Ortiz and Hager will be on hand to try and tip the scale in their favor.
(Josh’s Analysis: I have been consistently impressed by AEW’s ability to build stars that I care about over it’s relatively short existence, and can think of no better examples than Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. Allin and Guevara are absolute superstars in the making, and putting them in the ring with Moxley and Jericho is a great move by AEW. Expect Moxley and Allin to go over to a massive babyface reaction.)
RECOMMENDED: 2/29 AEW REVOLUTION PPV REPORT: Keller’s report on Jericho vs. Moxley, Page & Omega vs. Young Bucks, Cody vs. MJF, Darby vs. Guevara, Dustin vs. Hager, Rose vs. Statlander
Leave a Reply