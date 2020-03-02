2/21 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Lorcan & Burch vs. Daivari & Kendrick, Wilde vs. Mendoza, Breeze vs. Singh

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 21, 2020

GLENDALE, ARIZ.

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Aiden English, Jon Quasto

-The show opened with a video package highlighting the saga between The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan. Lorcan and Burch were seen chasing Daivari and Kendrick out the ring with steel chairs as the package ended. The 205 Live intro video aired, and the camera then entered the arena. After panning the audience. Joaquin Wilde made his ring entrance, followed by Raul Mendoza.

(1) JOAQUIN WILDE vs. RAUL MENDOZA

-The bell rang, and they locked up. They traded wrestling holds and evaded each other’s offense until Wilde hit a jawbreaker and a back-elbow.

Mendoza retreated to the outside. Back in the ring, Wilde cinched in a headlock. Mendoza countered and knocked Wilde outside before hitting a dive. After, Mendoza threw Wilde back in the ring and attempted a back-suplex. Wilde countered a hit a sunset powerbomb. Both men stood and Wilde hit a series of clotheslines before knocking Mendoza outside the ring. Wilde hit a senton dive and played to the crowd. From there, Wilde hit a splash from the top rope for a two count. Mendoza countered and hit a springboard moonsault for a two count. Eventually, Mendoza cinched in a modified Indian deathlock. Wilde made it to the ropes and the referee broke the hold. Mendoza hit a snap-German suplex, and Wilde countered with a jawbreaker. Mendoza stood and hit a running kick to Wilde’s jaw for the win.

WINNER: Raul Mendoza via pinfall

(Taylor’s Analysis: While this match was solid throughout, it was rendered pointless by 50/50 booking. Unless serious stakes are added, a third match would be pointless.)

-The camera cut to the announcers. They threw to highlights from the Cruiserweight title match between Lio Rush and Jordan Devlin on NXT. Rush was interviewed backstage but was interviewed by Tyler Breeze. Rush told him to get out of his face before walking off. Tyler Breeze made his ring entrance, followed by Samir Singh.

(2) TYLER BREEZE vs. SAMIR SINGH

-The bell rang, and they locked up. Samir shoved Breeze in the corner and punched him. He charged at Breeze who countered with a dropkick. Breeze hit a back suplex for a one count. Breeze dove from the outside of the ring onto Samir. Back in the ring, Sunil distracted Breeze at ringside allowing Samir to take advantage. Samir scaled the top rope and hit a diving elbow for a two count. Samir cinched in a headlock. Eventually, Breeze broke the hold.

Both men scaled the top rope. Samir knocked Breeze to the mat and dove at him. Breeze countered with the supermodel kick for the win.

WINNER: Tyler Breeze via pinfall

-A replay of the match between Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis vs. The Brian Kendrick and Daivari was shown. The announcers said they had breaking news and announced there would be a 10 man tag team elimination match. The two teams will be captained by Lio Rush and Tony Nese. The announcers threw to the ring for the main event. Lorcan and Burch made their ring entrance, followed by Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick.

(3) ONEY LORCAN & DANNY BURCH vs. ARIYA DAIVARI & THE BRIAN KENDRICK – No DQ match

-Before the bell, all four men brawled on the entrance ramp. Daivari threw Lorcan on the outside before attacking Burch. Burch countered by throwing Kendrick into the ring steps. Loran attacked Daivari from behind on the ramp. Daivari threw Lorcan into the ring and the bell rang. Burch and Kendrick brawled in the audience. Eventually, Lorcan threw Daivari over the barricade onto Kendrick. Butch threw Kendrick into the ring and scored a two count. Daivari brought a steel chair into the ring and hit Lorcan in the stomach. He stomped Burch and set him on the chair. Burch countered a charging Daivari and sent him face-first into the chair. Burch stood and told Lorcan to get tables from under the ring. The crowd cheered as they set up a table on the outside of the ring. Kendrick attacked Burch and Lorcan from behind and then hit a Death Valley driver on Lorcan through the table. Daivari pulled out a ladder and threw it in the ring. He propped it up in the corner. Burch reversed Daivari and threw him face-first into the ladder. Burch set the ladder up and climbed it. Kendrick met him at the top and hit a Russian leg sweep. With Burch on the mat, Daivari hit a splash from the top of the ladder. Lorcan broke up the pinfall. The crowd started a “This is Awesome!” chant. From there, Kendrick and Lorcan brawled in the ring. Lorcan rallied and hit a running European uppercut. Daivari brought another chair into the ring and hit Lorcan in the mid-section. Daivari and Kendrick attempted to suplex Lorcan on the chair, but Burch broke it up. With Kendrick propped on the chair, Lorcan hit a running blockbuster. With Kendrick and Daivari on the outside, Lorcan hit a suicide dive. Burch pulled out duct-tape and tied Kendrick to the turnbuckle. Lorcan and Burch cleared of the announcer table and hit an implant DDT on it. Back in the ring, they hit the implant DDT for the second time for the win.

WINNERS: Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan via pinfall

(Taylor’s Analysis: All four wrestlers put in serious effort, and the crowd was into the match. I don’t think the crowd enthusiasm would have been the same if this wasn’t a no DQ match, however.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The main event made this a big improvement over last week’s show. However, 205 Live can’t depend on no DQ matches to get the crowd invested weekly. Serious changes need to be made to start building the brand around stars rather than stunts.

