3/11 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Performance Center hosts live show including Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes for North American title, Broserweights vs. O’Reilly & Fish, Cole responds to Velveteen Dream, Gargano-Ciampa developments

Two huge championship matches will headline this week’s show as NXT comes to you live from the WWE Performance Center. Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly look to reclaim their NXT Tag Team Titles from Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne. Plus, Keith Lee will defend his NXT North American Title against Cameron Grimes. Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuiness, and Beth Phoenix are expected to have the call on the USA Network. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Keith Lee defends the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes

After picking up a victory over Dominik Dijakovic, Cameron Grimes will look to capture gold as he will challenge Keith Lee for the NXT North American Title. Last week, Lee stood tall as he sent Grimes crashing out of the ring. The question is can Grimes overcome Lee and become the new NXT North American Champion?

On the @usa_network, for the first time ever, LIVE from the @wwepc. I must dismantle a man who seems to think he'll take my #NXTNorthAmericanChampionship. Nah bruh, this title matters now thanks to me. Gonna keep it that way.#FirstOfMyKind #Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/47cucATOdk — Prestigious Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 10, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: I expect to see a great championship match as both Grimes and Lee are very talented wrestlers. I also expect Lee to win as we wait and see who will challenge Lee at NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay.)

The BroserWeights defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Undisputed ERA

After winning the NXT Tag Team Title at NXT TakeOver: Portland, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne will defend their newly won titles against Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly. After defeating Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan last week, Fish & O’Reilly made their intentions clear that they want their titles back. The question is can Fish & O’Reilly stop the BroserWeights and become 4x NXT Tag Team Champions?

Tomorrow I get to wrestle, put away two NXT relics and celebrate with my boy Stallion @PeteDunneYxB. What a time to be alive BRO. #WWENXT — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) March 10, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be another great matches featuring four of the most talented NXT wrestlers. My guess is the Grizzled Young Veterans will get involved and could lead to a Triple Triple Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles at TakeOver: Tampa Bay.)

How will Adam Cole react to The Velveteen Dream’s actions?

Last week, The Velveteen Dream seemed to put his issues with Roderick Strong aside as pushed his rival out of the cage. This was all part of Dream’s plan as he trapped and laid out Adam Cole and has now set his eyes on the NXT Title. The question is how will Cole respond to Dream’s attack and intentions at becoming NXT Champion?

There have been @WWENXT Championship reigns…and then there has been Adam Cole’s reign. The best part is, it’s just getting started I can promise you that. Untouchable, Unstoppable, Undisputed.#AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA pic.twitter.com/Ksl60S2CdQ — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 8, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: I didn’t like how Dream lost his match last week and now seems next in line to get a NXT Championship match. I would’ve rather seen Dream beat Strong and then challenge Cole. Having said that, this was clever in how Dream outsmarted the Undisputed Era and a program with Cole is one I forward to seeing.)

What does Johnny Gargano have planned for Tommaso Ciampa?

After berating Mauro Ranallo in a sit-down interview last week, Johnny Gargano sent a clear message to Tommaso Ciampa that this week on NXT, they are doing thing his way. The question is what does Gargano have planned for Ciampa?

Wednesday night. We finally do things MY way, Puppet Master..@USA_Network pic.twitter.com/cuwe1T8oPy — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 10, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Really enjoyed how NXT has turned the tables and seeing Gargano in the heel role. This has refreshed his character and added more layers to one of the best rivalries in NXT history. Looking forward to see where this leads and what kind of stipulation match we will get at TakeOver: Tampa Bay.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

With the help of Raquel Gonzales, Dakota Kai defeated Tegan Nox in a very solid Steel Cage Match. Roderick Strong defeated Velveteen Dream in a Steel Cage Match. Chelsea Green qualified for the Number One Contender’s Ladder Match after defeated Shotzi Blackheart.

Overall Thoughts

This should be a very interesting episode of NXT as I look forward to see how the show is shot at the WWE Performance Center. The wrestling on the show will be solid as I expect the fans will see two great championship matches. It will be interesting to see if they announce any new matches for NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay.

