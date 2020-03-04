3/4 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Dream vs. Roddy cage match, Nox vs. Kai cage match, next steps for Gargano-Ciampa and Finn-Imperium

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

WELLS’S NXT TV REPORT

MARCH 4, 2020

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the high points of last week’s show, finishing with Rhea Ripley’s victory standing over Charlotte Flair, and segued to promote the two cage matches tonight, which Mauro announces will bookend the show.

(1) TEGAN NOX vs. DAKOTA KAI – Cage match

Tegan was introduced to a reaction that’s a little better than what she’s been getting, as her character finally has a story to latch onto. Mauro announced that Beth Phoenix isn’t here, as she sells the attack from Randy Orton. Raquel Gonzalez joined Dakota Kai as she walked to the ring.

Dueling chant favored Tegan about 70-30. Tegan with some forearms. Kai with some of her own. Takedown by Nox, escaped. More forearms. Kai tried to shove Nox into the cage but Nox put on the brakes. Shining Wizard attempt was evaded by Kai. Tegan hit a diving cross-body and did some ground and pound instead of covering, then finally covered for a one. Tegan back-splashed Kai in the corner and covered for two. Kai took Tegan to a corner and leaned on her with a boot to boos. Gonzalez cheered outside.

Kai continued leaning on Nox with knees, then tossed her into the turnbuckle a couple of times and covered for two. Kai leaned on Nox with a boot again, and Gonzalez got in Nox’s face from through the cage. Nox got back in it and hit some running forearms. One, two, three and four. Cannonball to finish. Kai caught a running Nox and tossed her over the top rope into the cage leading to split-screen commercial.

Both were selling on the mat upon return, and Nox got up first and tossed Kai into the cage three times to a big reaction and stomped a mudhole while Gonzalez tried to pump up Kai. “NXT” and then “You deserve it” chant as Kai was destroyed. Covere for two. Fallaway slam with a bridge for two for Nox. Nox tried to get out of the cage and Kai caught her with a back-cracker for two. Small package by Nox got two, but Kai took Nox down with a headbutt. Nox started climbing to the top of the cage and Kai recovered and followed. Nox caught Kai and chokeslammed her from the top. Nox considered whether to climb or jump, and she finally started to climb but Kai caught a leg and yanked her down.

Kai and Nox followed each other as they ran to opposite corners and hit a face wash and a forearm, respectively. Nox went up to the top and Gonzalez begged her to come at her, but Nox flew from the top to hit a cross-body on Kai instead. Nox crawled to the door and the ref opened it, but Raquel held the door in place. Kai wanted a face wash in the corner, but Nox moved and Kai hit the door and Raquel. Shiniest Wizard hit and Nox covered for an extreme near-fall. She sold shock and went to the door, and Gonzalez blocked her way out. Nox went up the cage quickly but Kai recovered and caught her. Nox kicked Kai to the canvas, and looked outside the ring, where Raquel waited. She started going down the cage, but Gonzalez used the door to pin Nox between the door and the cage, allowing Kai to exit for the win. Gonzalez held up Kai as they went up the ramp and Nox stewed about the loss.

WINNER: Dakota Kai at 16:08.

(Wells’s Analysis: It was obvious that Gonzalez would be involved to help Kai win, but the finish was something I haven’t exactly seen before. Strong action, and again, the two sold it as a real feud. I assume now they start moving on from one another for a while)

-Finn Balor made some threats to Imperium regarding his next move.

-A video of Rhea Ripley walking into Raymond James Stadium to look around at the venue where WrestleMania will be held. She talked about how overwhelmed she was by the scope of the building and where her career had taken her. Several childhood photos of Ripley were shown as she said to be the best, she’d beat the best.

(2) SHOTZI BLACKHEART vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Robert Stone) – Qualifier for the #1 Contender Ladder Match

Blackheart entered first in her tank, and Robert Stone asked for attention to boos so he could introduce Chelsea himself. Green has gone to all black gear.

A few leg reversals to start. Japanese armdrag by Green, and an armdrag and a step-up enzuigiri by Blackheart. Backstabber by Green after Shotzi missed a charge got two. Back elbow by Chelsea and a big boot for two. Blackheart fought off a suplex attempt and set up Green in the corner, but Green pushed off Shotzi and hit a missile dropkick. Green hit the Um-Prettier (apparently that’s what she calls it) out of nowhere to win.

WINNER: Chelsea Green at 2:20.

(Wells’s Analysis: I feel like Blackheart has too much upside to be put in a position to lose like this, but given the number of qualifying matches there will have to be, someone had to do the job. Green was in desperate need of a big win to get back on track following the surprise loss she took to Kayden Carter to start, and after getting that win back and the dominance here, she’s looking like she’s in a better position again. The ladder match will really show whether she can hang with the top women on the brand)

-Apocalyptic teaser, like last week. There are crosses throughout. It’s for Killer Kross, most likely.

-Keith Lee went to the ring in street clothes and grabbed the mic. “Go bask in his glory” chant. Keith Lee said there were many suitors to his championship – people who want to fight forever, like Dominik Dijakovic, and people who want to live forever like Damian Priest.

Cameron Grimes’s music played and he grabbed a mic as well. He said nobody needs to talk about Dijakovic or Priest – they should talk about Cameron Grimes. “No one likes you” chant. Grimes said “I like me and that’s all that matters.” He kept cutting off Lee every time he tried to talk, and the heat for Grimes was nuclear. Grimes said next week, William Regal gave him the chance to wrestle for the North American Championship. And-” with that, Keith Lee pounced and threw Grimes from the ring, and said next week, he’d get his opportunity – an equal opportunity ass-whoopin’.

-Austin Theory, earlier today, had an interview on YouTube. He said he was one of the best on NXT. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott walked up and took issue, and said how about tonight, they meet in Swerve’s house?

-Undisputed Era pumped each other up for their various matches tonight. They just sort of ad-libbed and it went nowhere heading into commercial.

-Twitter reactions to the Street Profits tag team championship win were shown, ahead of the rematch against Seth Rollins and Murphy this Sunday at Elimination Chamber.

(3) DANNY BURCH & ONEY LORCAN vs. UNDISPUTED ERA (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

Lorcan and Fish started the match. Chops by Lorcan and forearms by Fish. Dueling chant slightly favored UE. Fish and Lorcan each threw a cheap shot on the outside partners, leading to all four getting into the ring. Burch broke up a tandem suplex and hit a hard headbutt on Fish. UE bailed and Oney came off the top rope and hit a blockbuster on both at the same time heading to commercial.

[HOUR TWO]

Lorcan and Fish were legal again. Lorcan tried to get into it as Fish tagged, and Lorcan hopped to the corner to tag Burch. Burch fired up on O’Reilly with uppercuts. O’Reilly dumped Burch, who cleared out Fish on the floor and O’Reilly in the ring, but Fish hit the ring and after a blind tag and took out Burch. Another tag to O’Reilly, who dropped a knee for a one count. Fish back in with knees and kicks, and O’Reilly tagged in again. Palm strikes on a grounded Burch. He speared Burch in the corner and tagged Fish again. Snap mare and a headlock by Fish. Burch couldn’t escape and Fish hit a rising knee and tagged O’Reilly, who cut off a face tag. Burch and Kyle exchanged strikes and Burch crawled for a tag.

Back suplex by O’Reilly and Fish tagged in. Burch hit a forearm off the ropes to take down Fish. O’Reilly made the tag and cut off Burch again with a suplex, and Burch rolled through and hit the hot tag. Lorcan hit uppercuts and suplexes on the heels, then a blockbuster and a tope con giro on both. Lorcan fired up and charged the heels in opposite corners, but UE charged him at the same time to hit High-Low to win.

WINNERS: Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish at 11:49.

After the match, Kyle took the mic. He said he loves to win but something is missing. Where are our tag team championships? Bobby said those titles are with some undeserving makeshift tag team, the Loserweights. He said their patience has run thin, but Matt Riddle’s music started to bring the Broserweights to the ramp.

Matt Riddle said if they want a rematch, you know the stallions are down. As Riddle went on, the Grizzled Young Veterans charged the champs from behind and threw them from the ramp.

Zack Gibson took the mic. He said he couldn’t care less about a rematch clause. As far as he’s concerned, it’s out with the old, and in with the new – the Grizzled Young Veterans, soon to be recognized as the world’s number one.

(Wells’s Analysis: Good action in the match, much of which was during commercial. I expected a triple threat between Broserweights, UE and GYV for TakeOver, and though it didn’t happen then, it looks like it could be coming soon)

-Later tonight, Johnny Gargano sits down with Mauro Ranallo and explains…why.

(4) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT vs. AUSTIN THEORY

Theory, introduced second, had tweaked his entrance. He also heeled pretty hard in the earlier YouTube clip, so he’s getting a persona to go with the talent. He took his time during his entrance and he’s got the cocky smirk down.

Collar and elbow and some reversals to start. Swerve held on to a headlock and Theory ran the ropes and blocked Swerve to the mat. Theory fought off a wristlock and threw a knee. Headscissor takedown by Swerve, and a dropkick. He caught a charging Theory and took him to the corner, and hit a jumping back kick after Theory refused a clean break, and the match went to commercial.

Swerve was chopping his way out of trouble upon return, but Theory hit a rolling thunder dropkick to take Swerve down. Cover for two. To the corner, Theory threw forearms. Punch exchange in the center of the ring, and a huge lariat by Swerve. Back elbow in the corner and a flying elbow to the back of a seated Theory. Kick to the chest by Scott. More of the same. Flatliner by Swerve for two. Bucklebomb by Theory. Ushigoroshi by Theory, this week called “RP1.” Theory wanted Ataxia, but Swerve escaped. Rolling thunder by Theory, but he jumped right into a headscissors. He rolled up Scott to break. Swerve snapped down on Theory’s forearm to a big “oooooohhhh” and Theory bailed to the apron.

Swerve went up after Theory, who raked the eyes. Into the ring, ATL (Austin Theory Launch) to finish.

WINNER: Austin Theory at 10:56.

(Wells’s Analysis: Almost everything shown was Scott in control, with Theory getting very little other than the finish. The match was incredibly smooth and crisp, and with some heat on it, it could be something special; maybe these two will meet again as they both move up the card)

-The apocalyptic video played again. Vultures! Clocks!

-This afternoon, Mauro Ranallo sat down with Johnny Gargano at the Performance Center and asked him why he attacked Tommaso Ciampa as he did. Johnny said that Mauro told the world the wrestlers’ stories. And who was he? Johnny Gargano. Johnny Wrestling. But why the sneak attack? Gargano said he looked that man dead in the eyes and saw what he needed to see. He looked him straight in the eyes, so it wasn’t a sneak attack. Johnny lost his cool and said Mauro didn’t know what he had been through and what he’s seen. Mauro said that’s why we’re talking right now. Johnny said Mauro knows why. Johnny got into Mauro’s face and said he knows why. Johnny took Mauro to task for not talking to Johnny since Portland, and calling him Johnny Turncoat on air. He says Mauro is a liar and he needs to look in the camera and say he’s a liar. Mauro gets uncomfortable and leaves. Johnny got into the camera and told Tommaso Ciampa that next week, he does things his way.

(Wells’s Analysis: Given that we already have the backstory we need to know why Johnny would still take issue with Ciampa, it was necessary to have a scene like this that crackled with tension. Gargano got fired up here and it was very uncomfortable as he went hard at Mauro. It took perhaps too long to get to this scene, but it was strong)

-Rundown of the Velveteen Dream-Roderick Strong feud to date.

-Next week, Keith Lee faces Cameron Grimes for the North American Championship and Fish & O’Reilly get their rematch against The Broserweights on NXT, which will emanate from the Performance Center. That’ll be interesting to see.

(5) VELVETEEN DREAM vs. RODERICK STRONG – Cage match

Dream entered first. It seemed like a muted reaction, for him, until he hit the ring and did his pose. Strong entered alone. Mauro pointed out that this is Dream’s first cage match.

The two charged one another immediately and the ref called for the bell. Punches and chops. Dream tried to put Strong into the cage, but he stopped. Strong tossed Dream to the cage, but Dream jumped and climbed until Strong tried to yank him down. Dream came off the cage with an ax-handle. Dream wanted a Dream Valley Driver into the cage, but Strong snuck out and tossed Dream face-first into the cage. Strong mounted Dream for some shots, then hit a back suplex. Roddy pulled off his UE shirt and threw it at Dream’s face. Strong wore low-rise jeans and had red – boxer briefs? – loudly displaying “Calvin Klein.”

Marina Shafir hit ringside and shoved a kendo stick into the ring where Roddy could get to it. The show went split-screen at this most critical juncture. Shafir hasn’t been acknowledged as Strong’s wife on TV for some time; this may have been a surprise to some in the USA era. There were a few kendo stick shots during the break, but it went back to a regular cage match before long.

Back to full-screen, Dream put Strong into a Boston Crab. The rope wouldn’t break in a cage match, so Roddy rolled his way out and hit a Stronghold of his own. Dream rolled up Strong for two to break. Strong got sent to the apron and Dream dropkicked him into the cage. Superkick by Dream. Strong got the kendo stick again, intercepted, and Strong got it back to assist with a backbreaker. Strong started scaling the cage, and Dream caught him and yanked town his pants, giving much of the crowd a good shot of Roddy’s back porch. To the top, Olympic Slam by Strong. “NXT” chant. Cover for two.

Strong went for the door. Dream cut him off and dove ahead. Strong yanked Dream in and went for the door again. Dream hit a Dream Valley Driver, and another. Dream went up the turnbuckle, then to the top of the cage. The rest of Undisputed Eran hit ringside, and Dream went back into the ring. Kyle O’Reilly climbed the outside of the cage and Dream knocked him down. Adam Cole was inside the cage, and Dream launched him in.

Strong was at the door, and Dream got hold of him. Dream looked back at Cole, and tossed Roderick Strong to the floor to give him the win, then locked him and Adam Cole inside the ring. Dream destroyed Cole inside the cage and took out the other members of UE when they attempted to interfere. Dream hit a DVD on Cole on a chair. Dream held up Cole’s NXT Championship as the crowd mostly cheered. He pasted Cole with the belt and posed as he stood above him. Dream’s music played.

WINNER: Roderick Strong at 13:03.

-Dream climbed up the cage and posed with the NXT Championship again as the announcers talked about Strong winning the match, but Velveteen Dream winning the psychological battle.

(Wells’s Analysis: I loved this finish. Dream suckering in Adam Cole to get a hold of him and declare his intentions, even if he had to lose the match to do it, was 100% Dream. Roddy wins, but only because Dream let him. There’s room for another Dream-Strong match if they want to go that way, or Dream can just fight off UE for the next 4-5 weeks leading to WrestleMania weekend. The match itself was good as well, and came together more smoothly than their first outing after Dream’s return)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good stuff this week, as the show found ways to tell bigger stories and have surprise moments without sacrificing the minutes of the in-ring product (it clocked at just over 54 minutes, exactly in line with the recent average). The Lee-Grimes segment was fun, the cage matches both delivered in both match and story, and Grizzled Young Veterans continued to weasel their way into the tag team title picture. Johnny Gargano’s sit-down interview was solid as well, as he heads for a TakeOver match with Tommaso Ciampa. Though no TakeOver matches are named other than the women’s ladder match that currently has just one entrant, it should be pretty obvious where most of it is headed. After a few underwhelming episodes in early-to-mid February, NXT is delivering a stronger product now, which is essential as AEW is on a creative hot streak.