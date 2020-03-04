3/4 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Moxley & Darby vs. Jericho & Guevara, So Cal Uncensored & Colt Cabana vs. Dark Order, Pac vs. Chucky T

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MARCH 4, 2020

BROOMFIELD, COL. (a Denver suburb)

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join me live with guest cohost Zack Heydorn to break down the show with live callers, mailbag, and an on-site correspondent from Denver, Col.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER RAW

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package of highlights from AEW Revolution concluding with Jon Moxley’s post-title win promo for the crowd.

-The announcers introduced the show. They showed a fan with a sign that said “Cowboy Shit.” Fans chanted “AEW!” Justin Roberts introduced Moxley as the new champion. (Am I the only slightly nervous every time he announces Jon Moxley that he’s going to accidentally say John Cena?) As Moxley made his way through the crowd, Excalibur plugged the availability of a replay of the PPV. Ross said the tag team title match at Revolution arguably was the best tag match he has ever called. When his music stopped, fans chanted “Moxley!” He held up the mic for a few seconds. Then he egged them on. Then came a “You deserve it!” chant.

He said the AEW belt over this shoulder is beautiful because it represents professional wrestling, “the sport that I love, the sport that I have dedicate my life to.” He said the belt never belonged to Chris Jericho. “Hell, this belt doesn’t belong to me. This belt belongs to you. Each and every one of you in this building tonight, and every AEW fan watching all around the world that helped will AEW into existence.” He yelled, “We – Brought – Pro – Wrestling – Back!” He vowed to defend the belt “with my life.” He said he’ll crawl through any hell to defend the belt and climb any mountain to defend the belt, and there isn’t a man in the entire industry who has what it takes to pry it out of his cold dead hands. He asked someone to step up and try. He said he knows it’s not over between him and the Inner Circle. Boos. He said they tried to take his eye and end his career. He said he had a message for the whole inner circle. “I dare you,” he said. Jericho’s music played.

Jericho walked out. Ross said it’s the first time he’s walked out on Dynamite without the AEW Championship. He was joined by Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz. They showed some fans singing to Jericho’s song. They stopped the music early and fans finished singing the song. Jericho said he doesn’t need the damn belt to be Le Champion. Fans chanted “Yes you do!” Moxley paced and listened. Jericho called the fans idiots for not even chanting in unison. “Why don’t you shut your ass and let Le Champion say what I gotta say.” He said it’s typical Mox to challenge all of them. “It’s typical Mox. It’s your M.O.,” he said. “Reckless abandon. A maverick. A rebel. More guts than brains. The lunatic fringe.” He said it all paid doff because the Moxley Era has begun. He asked the fans if they like the Moxley Era. “I don’t,” he said. “I think it sucks ass.” Fans chanted “You suck ass!” Ross chuckled. Schiavone said, “Well, we’ve heard just about everything now.”

He said Moxley’s championship win was based on a lie. He said he’s a cheater and a liar. He said he spent the better part of three months training to fight a man with one eye, and the fact that he could see out of both is not an action that is worthy of a champion. “That makes you a snake oil salesman,” he said. Boos. He said the fans are all liars, too. “You turned the Inner Circle from a group of good-natured and very good looking guys into a damn hit squad.” Moxley broke into a sarcastic wide-eyed look. Fans chanted “Bullshit!” Jericho said they are putting the entire AEW roster on notice. He listed Michael Nakazawa and the Librarian and vowed to tear everybody apart and hurt people. “And Mox, we’re going to start with you,” he said. He plugged the main event – Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Jericho & Sammy Guevara – and said he won’t walk out of “this dumb state” on your own. He said if Moxley walks out on his own, he’ll take a leave of absence from AEW of 30 days. He upped it to 60 days. He said he always has a plan, and Moxley isn’t as smart as he thinks he is.

Moxley said nobody ever said he was genius. “Hell, I didn’t graduate high school,” he said. He said he’s so sick of hearing Jericho talk, so tonight he’s going to send his ass packing for 60 days and make him look like a stupid son of a bitch. Moxley’s music played as the announcers summed up the stakes.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like the first segment with Moxley as the “face of the brand” and celebrating his title win and defining what it means to him. He seems so sincere talking about the fans owning the belt. It’s so easy for that to sound pandering and corporate, but Moxley has credibility as a true pro wrestling fan who lives the business and was frustrated in that other place. Jericho continues to be great in pretty much everything he does in AEW, including his straight delivery of the preposterous reason he feels cheated.)

-They went to the announcers on camera who hyped the rest of the line-up: Pac vs. Chuck Taylor, Leva Bates vs. Big Swole, Jake Hager vs. Q.T. Marshall, SCU & Colt Cabana vs. Dark Order.

-SCU made their ring entrance. The announcers talked about Dark Order starting rumors about Daniels. Ross said that’s the society they live in. Schiavone agreed: “Guilty until proven innocent.” (Careful now, guys.). Then Colt Cabana made his Dynamite debut. They showed a clip of Cabana at Revolution coming to the aid of SCU. They showed the ring on split screen as Cabana and SCU just hung around. [c]

(1) SCU (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian w/Christopher Daniels) & COLT CABANA vs. DARK ORDER (Alex Reynolds & John Silver & Evil Uno)

Dark Order’s ring entrance took place after the break. Excalibur said the rumors are not true that he’s the Exalted One. First Colt and then SCU got in some offense. After illegal interference, Dark Order took over on Daniels. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

They worked toward Daniels hot-tagging Kaz. He took it to Dark order with a flurry of offense. Chaos broke out with a six-way brawl. The ref tired to restore order. SCU cleared the ring of Silver and Reynolds, then triple-teamed Uno in the corner. When Colt rallied, fans chanted “Colt Cabana!” Sky flip dove over Dark Order and pretty much overshot them all, but the collapsed anyway. Cabana then delivered a top rope Chicago Skyline and a Superman leverage pin for the win.

WINNERS: Cabana & SCU in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Cabana brings a joy to the ring that fans eat up. He’s a good addition to the roster.)

-Afterward, Uno yelled that this isn’t how it was supposed to go and the Exalted One will be furious, so when he arrives, heads will roll.

-A highlight package aired on the Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Young Bucks match at Revolution. It included on-screen quotes from pro wrestling reporters, including my review here at PWTorch.com: “Stupendous tag match with all the ingredients… huge moves, high stakes, great story in the match.”

-They went to the announcers who were joined by Brit Baker. She brought Schiavone a Starbucks and called him “Mr. Starbucks.”

(2) BIG SWOLE vs. LEVA BATES (w/Peter Avalon)

Baker asked if Big Swole is on her driver’s license and asked how she can call herself that if not. Swole won quickly with a cutter and a discus forearm.

WINNER: Swole in under 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see a short match that gives Swole a win on her record and a chance to show off her personality and signature moves. It shakes up the pace of the show to have some shorter matches like this in the mix, too.)

-A video package aired on the Cody vs. MJF match with dramatic music in the background. Then they showed the entrance stage and Cody appeared wearing a long jacket. The tattoo on his neck is still there. [c]

-Cody was in the ring. Ross said fans were still going crazy for him “because they believe in him, they believe in what he stands for.” Ross said he’s not sure he wants to talk about what it means to him personally to lose to MJF, but professionally he can talk about it. He said you work your whole career to get on an actual PPV card, and it’s guaranteed money, and when when you win, you get the winner’s share of the purse. He asked MJF to come out there right now, look him in the eye, and tell him he beat him fair and square. Instead, Jake “The Snake” Roberts walked out. “What the hell?” said Ross. Jake walked to the ring. Ross said, “This is not an illusion.” Schiavone said Cody is completely shocked. He rubbed the ropes and smelled his hands, then he leaned in and smelled the turnbuckle. “I hate to spoil the party, but damn man I got tired of hearing you cry and bitch,” he said. “I never cried over one match in my career, and your’e going to let that little punk son of a bitch get you down to crying? He whipped you like a dog. Don’t you understand, you got your ass kicked. He handed it right to you.” He said that’s not why he is here.

Jake said he’s not there to praise him, he’s there to slay him. He said he has a client. “The Dark Side will be coming to AEW.” He said he when the roots take hold, it’ll be like a phoenix rising from the ashes soaring to the sun.” He said it’s been 20 years for him to get clean and to get right. Cheers. “By god, I earned it,” he said. Applause. He said he’s not going to be a nice boy and play right. He said for years he used to put a snake in a bag to make people think about it. He said once his opponents had their mind on the snake, he ended up kicking their asses. He said he’ll be at ringside when he client faces him. He told him to bring Arn Anderson, “that one trick pony,” with you. He said what a snake wants, it takes. He said he’s not in AEW to take the whole pie. “Just your share,” he said. He called him Caesar. He said a wise man once told him to never turn his back on someone he respects or who he’s afraid of. He turned his back and left, tossing the mic to Cody. Fans “oohed.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was really good. Cody addressing the loss and then an unexpected swerve with Jake coming out and providing Cody with his next saga.)

-They abruptly cut to highlights of Pac vs. Orange Cassidy from Saturday night including interference from the Lucha Bros.

-As the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy made their way onto the stage, Ross referenced Jake again, then said Pac was out next. They stayed with the entrance on split screen including Cassidy moving very slowly around ringside interacting with fans with limp fist bumps. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

(3) PAC vs. CHUCK TAYLOR (w/Trent, Orange Cassidy)

Excalibur said Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega weren’t cleared to travel. Ross said it’s largely precautionary. Ross cited “the great Terry Taylor” when talking about the Five Arm (amplified forearm) with Excalibur. Chuck got in early offense for a couple minutes, but at ringside Pac took control and threw Chuck into the ringside barricade. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action on split-screen. Pac dominated throughout. [c]

Pac had Taylor in an armbar mid-ring after the break. Chuck made a come back, but Pac avoided a dropkick. chucky came back with another and connected. He clotheslined Pac over the top rope, then leaped onto Pac. Then he hugged Trent at ringside. Excalibur said, “You gots to give the people what they want!” Fans chanted “Best friends!” Pac charged Chuck in the corner, but Chuck grabbed a double underhook and powerbombed Pac onto the back of his head, then scored a near fall. Schiavone said it wasn’t a great cover, but the move took a lot out of him as well. Chuck went for a top rope moonsault, but Pac moved and then put him in the the Brutalizer instantly for a quick verbal submission.

WINNER: Pac in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Taylor lasted quite a while with Pac, which either builds his cred and defines Pac down a little. It depends on the follow-up over time how it’s perceived.)

-Pac and Trent had a staredown afterward. Orange Cassidy stepped in and pushed Chuck away to take over the Staredown. The Lucha Bros. came in and superkicked Cassidy from opposite sides. Lucha Bros. and Pac beat up Best Friends and Cassidy. Pac then spoke on the house mic. He said they are Death Triangle. Lucha Bros. then said it in Spanish. Pac said they did it to themselves and then got a crazed look and said, “Nobody is safe.” The Lucha Bros. then hit a top rope dropkick into a package pile driver. Pac posed with a KO’d Cassidy.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like that threesome. Pac has a good heel personality and he can give the Lucha Bros. some help getting across their heel personas on TV by carrying the mic work.)

-Ross said Shawn Spears is still looking for a tag team partner. They went to Spears and his manager, Tully Blanchard. Tully said in 1984 he searched for Baby Doll and found the world’s perfect woman. He said they’re out to find the world’s perfect partner. They put up an email and hashtag (#searchforspears). Ross said they’re getting some interesting submissions.

-Q.T. Marshall made his ring entrance with Brandi and Dustin Rhodes. [c]

(4) Q.T. MARSHALL (w/Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes) vs. JAKE HAGER (w/Santana, Ortiz)

Hager took Marshall down at the start and slapped the back of his head. Ross said his late wife once told Hager to get his feet off the coffee table “in no uncertain terms.” (Good for her!) Hager powerslammed Marshall and looked really winded again. Marshall punched back. Hager kneed him in the gut. Marshall landed a flip senton off the top rope, but Hager came back with a clothesline and a standing arm triangle sleeper.

WINNER: Hager in 4:00.

-When Hager held onto the sleeper too long after the bell, Dustin ran in for the save. Hager, Santana, and Ortiz jumped Dustin. Cody ran out for the save. He powerslammed Santana. Ross called it the best dressed powerslam he’s ever seen. Ortiz his Cody from a chair across his back. Next out for the save was Matt Jackson. He superkicekd Santana and Ortiz. Matt and Hager faced off mid-ring. Matt threw punches nd chops, but Hager no-sold them and powerslammed Jackson. Then Hangman Page staggered out with a beer in hand, seeming to be drunk. He took his time as fans chanted “Cowboy Shit!” He put the beer on the ringpost and then finally exploded into a spirited attack on the heels. Hager tossed him over the top rope, but he came right back with a Buckshot Lariat. Fans exploded with cheers as Page celebrated. Page then grabbed his beer and drank. When Matt got Page’s attention and said some words that might have been inviting reconciliation, Page gave him a middle finger and left the ring. Page leaned against the ringside barricade with fans and drank his beer. Ross said he doesn’t know what the caustic dynamic is all about with Page and Matt.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hager is impressive in some ways with his offense and overall thug demeanor, but he seems so out of cardio shape with how winded he gears after so little. He definitely has more of an edge to his overall act than he ever did in WWE. It’s still not clear where things are headed with the Bucks and Page, but they continue to collide with each other.) [c]

-A video package aired on Nyla Rose beating Kris Statlander to retain the title.

-They went to the announcers on camera who plugged that they’d be in Salt Lake City at the Maverik Center next week featuring Cody vs. Ortiz, MJF & Butcher & Blade vs. Jurassic Express, plus Death Triangle in their debut as a three-man team. Plus, they’d be announcing the rules of Blood & Guts. “You think you might know,” Ross said, “but then again we’ll inform you next Wednesday night.”

-A pre-taped segment aired with MJF gloating about his win, with Wardlow standing behind him. He said he proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he was the final chapter of his epic odyssey. He said his legacy will read that he is the greatest world champion in the history of professional wrestling. He said he’s coming for Moxley after becoming no. 1 contender. He revealed his “I pinned Cody” t-shirt. He said, “This shirt is obnoxious, it’s regrettable, and quite frankly it’s very distracting – kind of like a neck tattoo, don’t you think.” Fans “ohh’d” that one.

(Keller’s Analysis: Wow, he went there.) [c]

(5) CHRIS JERICHO & SAMMY GUEVARA vs. JON MOXLEY & DARBY ALLIN

Jericho’s full entrance song aired after the break as he strutted out with Sammy Guevara. Darby then got his own entrance before Moxley. Ross called him “a young, strange enigma” and said he has created his own world that he lives in and there’s nobody like him. He rolled to the ring on his skateboard. Hager, Ortiz, and Santana attacked Moxley on his way to the ring. Schiavone said Jericho vowed to not let Moxley leave under his own power, so they knew something was planned, but the didn’t know it’d happen before the bell. Ross said they’d be arrested if this happened in the street. Hager bashed Moxley with the top of a trash can in the concourse. Fans were held back. Jericho was shown smiling from the ring. Moxley popped up and shoved Hager into the brick wall, but Santana and Ortiz stopped his comeback. Mox popped up again and jumped Hager from behind, but again he was outnumbered quickly. Hager put Moxley to sleep with his triangle choke. Darby volunteered to start the match without Moxley. They cut back tot he concourse where Moxley was out cold.

As the match began, Ross said shouldn’t last long. Darby cleared the ring in the opening seconds. Jericho and Moxley hugged at ringside. Darby went after them at ringside, sending Jericho into the steel steps with a drop toe hold. Back in the ring, Guevara caught him with a flying knee. Ross again compared Guevara to a young Eddie Guerrero. Jericho tagged. Hager, Santana, and Ortiz showed up at ringside. Excalibur said it’s basically five-on-one now. Jericho eventually applied a Wall of Jericho mid-ring. Darby teased tapping, but then tried to power out. Fans chanted for Darby. He crawled over and grabbed for the bottom rope to force the break. Jericho dropkicked Darby to the floor. They cut to a break, but stayed with acton on split screen. [c]

Jericho and Guevara took turns beating up Darby until Darby lifted his knees on a Lionsault attempt. Ross called Darby “brilliant.” Darby leaped off the top rope with a Coffin Drop onto a crowd of heels at ringside. Fans popped and chanted “Holy shit!” Darby landed on Guevara with a top rope flying Coffin Drop for a near fall, broken up by Jericho. Darby dove through the ropes at Jericho, but Jericho hit the Judas Effect on Darby mid-air. They threw Darby back into the ring where Guevara scored the 1-2-3.

WINNERS: Guevara & Jericho in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good story there with Darby putting in a great effort against the odds. Perfect for his character.)

-As Inner Circle celebrated, with Hager putting Guevara on his shoulders, Moxley came out on the stage, pushing past the doctor trying to stop him. He threw a chair at the heels and cleared the ring. Moxley held his ground in the ring until Hager nailed him with a forearm. They beat up Moxley on the stage, then powerbombed him off the stage through a table on the floor. They leaned over and gave him a collective middle finger as they struck a post. Schiavone said they’re unstoppable. Ross said they’ve never been more dangerous.

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join me live with guest cohost Zack Heydorn to break down the show with live callers, mailbag, and an on-site correspondent from Denver, Col.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER RAW

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW