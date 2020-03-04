NWA POWER HITS & MISSES 3/4: The Bouncers vs. Eli Drake & James Storm, Zicky Dice vs. Ricky Starks, Shooter Stevens & Question Mark, Aldis-Scurll press conference, Pope, more

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

•OPENING MONTAGE – HIT: SPEAR! SPEAR! SPEAR! Oh, hello there, Thunder Rosa. Yeah, I’m excited to see where we go from here with Kamille. (Has the title sequence always ended with Nick Aldis holding the title while Cody and Brandi look on? I like it regardless.)

•TV TITLE MATCH: ZICKY DICE VS. RICKY STARKS (C) – OUTLANDISH HIT: Has Zicky always had nose piercings on this show? And with his new haircut, he looks slimmer and more legitimate as a wrestler. I really like this new touches on Zicky Dice. It’s now a modern take on a vintage look. He definitely gets it. We get some early posturing from the two, exchanging calisthenics and Ricky doing his dumb pose and Zicky mocking it for good classic story telling. This is the stuff NWA wrestlers get right, telling tried and true wrestling stories. Zicky wrestled like the proper heel facing a quick babyface by slowing it down and grinding it to a near halt with side headlocks. After a near fall after Snake Rattle and Roll broken up by Starks’ foot under the ropes, I thought that was telegraphing that Starks would retain. BUT WAIT! THERE’S MORE! Starks is primed for victory, looks for the Stroke after an atomic drop, but Dice reversed into back body drop, drops for the cover AND NEW TV TITLE CHAMPION! Zicky Dice, the guy we’ve clamored for on 10 Pounds of Talk to be a TV Champ is now the new champ and he brought all the swagger and hit to this match. Ricky Starks hits his pose far too much for me and is still dabbling too close to cockiness instead of confidence. He needs to tighten that up to really maximize his potential.

•DICE W/ MARQUEZ POST-MATCH – MISS: Zicky was ready to talk to us about his new title but out comes Thom Latimer to send Zicky off, the bully! He dragged over Galli and said since he’s wanted Kamille to talk so badly, she’ll speak next week. I mean, this is stupid because you just peed all over a title change with stupid Latimer telling us about something that has nothing to do with anything currently and it’s happening next week! Why couldn’t Latimer have stormed out during a match and talked to Galli while he was doing commentary? This just didn’t make sense. You have two minutes with Mooney for a reason; let him be the one to tell us what’s coming up, ya know, like he always does!

•KYLE DAVIS PRESS CONFERENCE WITH ALDIS, SCURLL – MISS: Okay, they CLEARLY weren’t at that new arena in College Park, Ga. This was a podium and a green screen and it was completely distracting. I couldn’t stop looking at it with horror! Yall are in Atlanta! Just get in the car and drive south to College Park! It’s not far! This was just bad. Marty said something about him being ready even though he’s giving up size advantage and Nick said if Marty can win, he’d be immortal, but all I could do was look at that terrible green screen.

•LITTLE QUESTION, QUESTION MARK FLAG AD – MISS: A ventriloquist dummy dressed as Question Mark talking about ostracises and plant eaters, not ostraches and anteaters on that flag? Question Mark grunting yeses? All of this to announce yall are selling Mongrovian flags on the website? I guess but it seems late now that Question Mark has done nothing but lose and I think his time as a fun uppercarder is drastically near over, if not over. And also, it’s a stupid flag. If you’re buying one, you have too much disposable income.

•SHOOTER STEVENS, QUESTION MARK W/ MARQUEZ – HIT: Shooter says they’ve been after the tag belts but I’ll be damned if I knew that because we never see them as a team wrestle and they haven’t had a single title shot, but he tidies that up saying NWA has denied their requests at title shots. If that’s true, kayfabe, so dumb on the NWA! Give Shooter a chance at more belts! Question Mark did some cute things in the background, like holding the striped end of the world’s largest third-degree black belt over Marquez’s shoulder, but as I feel his character is dying quickly, it didn’t ring as funny as it would have a month ago. Shooter called out RNR Express and offered movie roles to them if they’d do a job, putting Shooter and Question Mark on target for the tag belts, but RNR instead offer to straight up fight them next week. Oh goodness, more RNR matches on Powerrr. I can’t wait til Crockett Cup, because that has to be their swan song, right?!

In all, this was a decent segment. Shooter is still firmly doing comedy with gravitas and it’s the lane he should be in most times when not in ring. He’s found a perfect balance and I’m still firmly on the Shooter Stevens train. However, saying that, if they lose next week, it would be a colossal mistake by NWA creative because there’s nowhere to go with RNR, the tag belts are on a makeshift tag team, and Shooter has more to offer than all of the above.

•LAST CHANCE MATCH: THE DAWSONS VS. CALEB KONLEY & C.W. ANDERSON – HIT: This was one of those things NWA does where they throw a match of significant stakes onto Power but give us zero warning and do a decent amount of exposition on commentary. So, this was a tornado tag (even though both teams featured a lot of tags in and out), and the losers would see their NWA contracts expire. This is a bit interesting as CW doesn’t have a contract here, and Caleb is a bright star in the making if they’ll just make him already. At the same time though, I knew the Dawsons were a big time tag act, but NWA has completely ruined that as if Vince McMahon were part of creative.

This was a fun match. The Dawsons looked like they did back in season one of Powerrr, with great chemistry on their tandem offense; Konley and Anderson were impressive as well with on-the-spot chemistry development, which they used to get the win over the brothers.The near falls were pretty believable and there was plenty of movement in the match that made the pace feel quick and energetic. At the end, CW and Konley isolated Zane, used quick tandem offense including a textbook spinebuster by Anderson and then a split legged moonsault from Konley and the pin from CW! So the Dawsons are gone, at least in kayfabe and I think they need it. I don’t know if they’re headed elsewhere as a signed new act or not, but if they’re to stay in NWA, they need time off camera to be out-of-sight, out-of-mind. It can only do this team good, and then if they come back, hopefully it can be in a dominant role I imagined from the onset of this show.

•TWO MINUTES WITH MOONEY – HIT: Sean Mooney delivers some necessary information. We’ll be getting the second and third installments of the Circle Squared soon; on the 17th is Super Powerrr which will feature Jax Dane vs Tim Storm, Kamille in ring, and who Rosa will face Crockett Cup. He also announced some ancillary programming to the NWA channel, mainly Powerrr Surge and the Crockett Cup selection show.

•MAY VALENTINE, SAL RINAURO W/ GALLI – MISS: Sal is a mess, yall. I don’t know if he’s cultivating this look or if it’s just him, but it’s a mess! Sal is helping with May’s lingerie line since he can’t wrestle, which is giving me a fright because we are really going to get a big Royce-Sal program, aren’t we? What did we do to deserve this? Galli didn’t help my cause here when he asked for a live vlog from May but luckily, she just took selfie videos with the crowd and Sal, so I can withstand that. Galli, don’t ever scare me like that again though! Royce Isaacs gave Sal a run for his money in looking a mess, as he appeared dressed as Healy from “There’s Something About Mary”. Poor May, stuck between these two messes. No wonder she’s comes off as sedated! I would too if these were the suitors or besties in my life. Eventually Royce teased breaking Sal’s good arm and it, much like most of Sal, Royce himself, and May, was quite ineffective as a segment and story. This whole thing was a mess.

•POPE, BOUNCERS W/ MARQUEZ PRE-MATCH – MISS: After that terrible segment, now I have to listen to Pope yell about nothing? Something? I don’t know, nor care. Poor Dave asked Bruiser if there’s any loyalty in wrestling, as if he has never seen Robert Gibson’s shirt before. Bruiser said they’re loyal to money and that with Pope’s money, they’re going to be tag champs tonight. Wait, what? Pope’s money? That’s going to make yall tag champs? How?! Is he going to buy the titles? Brian Milonas had the best idea; stand back there, look big, say nothing. He’s the bright bulb of the three.

•TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH: THE BOUNCERS VS. ELI DRAKE & JAMES STORM (C) – MISS: This was a poor choice by NWA to rush the Bouncers into a main event after two matches and put them up for the Tag Team titles at that. We just heard Shooter say NWA denied he and Question Mark tag title shots and they’re actually contracted NWA wrestlers. Putting two mercenaries into a match with Drake and Storm and for the tag titles was just a terrible idea and this match suffered for it. It lacked heat and energy from the beginning. Eli Drake did so much crowd posturing to start the match that before I could yell at my television, Brian Milonas asked if he was actually going to fight! I guess Drake was trying to help bring the crowd into it all, but it fell flat for me.

The match was whatever but the standout to me was Milonas. He was the immovable object and sold that perfectly. His offense hit often and hit hard. He initiated all the double teams and dirty tactics. Of all four people in this match, plus Pope and Kingston at ringside, only Milonas came off well in my eyes. Bruiser, I get it, he’s the smaller one and has to be more vulnerable thus to make the team fair, but he had some timing issues and general clunkiness in the match that just shone a little too much to ignore. Odd though, seeing how NWA is A TAPED SHOW! They can edit these things out!

The champs go over after a double body slam on Milonas, superkick on Bruiser who looked to even the balance, and then suffered a standing elbow drop from Drake.

Afterwards, Kingston got in the ring like a pitbull begging Pope to enter but of course he didn’t. Milonas, my hat is off to you but this was just not good.

•OVERALL – MISS: This was not a good show at all. The main event was so lacking that I could barely keep my eyes on the screen. Outside of Shooter Stevens and Zicky Dice, this show was just a slog to get through. This third season has been consistently bad, and I think a lot is them overcorrecting from season two. They had only five weeks to get ready for Hard Times and that forced them to throw everything at us. This time they’ve got months to get ready for Crockett Cup and things are moving so slowly that they’re not putting out the same good shows as they did in season one and coming right off of Hard Times.

