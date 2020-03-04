3/3 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Riho & Sakazaki vs. Brit Baker & Penelope Ford, Daniels talks about Exalted One, Colt Cabana talks about joining AEW and his history with the Bucks, Cody, Kenny

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

AEW DARK TV REPORT

MARCH 3, 2020

TAPED 2/29 IN CHICAGO, ILL.

AIRED LIVE ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY ZACH GRAHAM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz

Host: Tony Schiavon, Dasha Gonzalez

– Excalibur and Taz shown at the commentary table in front of the Chicago crowd at AEW Revolution on Saturday. Highlights aired of SCU vs. Dark Order and the run ins by Colt Cabana and Christopher Daniels.

– Colt Cabana was backstage and talked about knowing The Young Bucks for a long time as well as Cody and Kenny Omega. He said they told him to come be a part of AEW. Cabana said they told him to come and don’t be afraid to voice his opinion if something comes up. Colt said he doesn’t always do that verbally. He said he’s at the peak of his game and saw an opportunity to help SCU. Cabana then said if this is something Dark Order wants to do, he’s ready for it. He closed by saying he has SCU’s back and The Elite’s back as well.

– Christopher Daniels was pacing behind Lexi Nair. Nair asked Daniels why he went out to save SCU pretending to be the Exalted One. Daniels said he did it because he finally realized that, of all the lies, the half-truths, and the empty promises, the story of the Exalted One is the biggest lie of them all. He proclaimed there is no Exalted One. Stu Grayson and Evil Uno made him up in an attempt to make themselves more than they are. Daniels said he showed the world there is no Exalted One and now it’s just Grayson & Uno and SCU & Colt Cabana. Daniels said they are going to do whatever they can to end Dark Order once and for all.

– Highlights aired of Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander.

– Lexi Nair interviewed Kris Statlander and asked her about how she’s feeling after the loss. Statlander said she’s disappointed and “maybe today isn’t the day that the galaxy’s greatest took the belt to her home planet,” but maybe next time she’ll be better prepared. Statlander held up her finger to bop Nair, but hung her head in disappointment and walked off instead.

– Highlights of Orange Cassidy vs. Pac aired including Cassidy trying and the Lucha Bros interference against Best Friends.

– Lexi Nair interviewed Pac backstage and asked him about his relationship with the Lucha Bros. Pac said that’s none of her business. Pac said she should’ve asked him about what happened in the ring and what happened is the inevitable. Pac said the AEW match makers should be ashamed because Orange Cassidy’s current condition in on their conscious now. Pac told Lexi to stay out of his business and stormed off camera.

– Excalibur and Taz back on screen and said it was time for the AEW Dark exclusive match tonight.

(1) RIHO & YUKA SAKAZAKI vs. BRITT BAKER & PENELOPE FORD (w/Kip Sabian)

Yuka Sakazaki attacked Britt Baker as she made her ring entrance and stomped away at her in the corner. Ford and Riho also squared off exchanging punches. Kip Sabian tried to stop Riho from attacking Ford, but Riho hit him with a knee strike to the face. Sabian rolled out of the ring and Riho threw Ford out of the ring onto Sabian.

At this point, while Sakazaki was still attacking Britt Baker in the corner, the official called for the bell. Riho and Sakazaki immediately hit Baker with a series of running elbows and knee strikes. Sakazaki made a cover for a two count before tagging out to Riho. Baker tagged out to Ford as well. Ford knocked Riho down with a shoulder tackle and went for a lazy cover, but Riho bridged out of the cover and tagged Sakazaki back in. Riho and Sakazaki teamed up again for a double drop toe hold, double elbow drop, and double team submission hold until the referee reached a count of four.

Sakazaki went to run the ropes, but Sabian grabbed the legs and she fell to the mat. Riho ran to the corner and Sabian got up on the apron and the two argued while the official tried to stop them. While the official had his back turned, Baker entered the ring and stomped Sakazaki face first into the mat. Baker and Ford isolated Sakazaki scoring a number of near falls and focusing on the jaw of Sakazaki. The announcers talked about Sakazaki having to have a screw installed in her jaw after Britt Baker’s attack a few weeks ago, trying to explain the focus on the jaw. Riho finally had enough of Baker using the referees five count to take advantage of Sakazaki in the corner and she entered the ring to stop it, but Sabian entered the ring as well and distracted the official while arguing with Riho, which allowed Ford and Baker to continue the attack on Sakazaki.

Sakazaki finally created some space after being placed on the top rope by hitting Baker with a missile drop kick, which allowed her to finally reach Riho. Riho entered and took out Baker and Ford and cleared the ring. Riho went up to the top rope to dive onto Baker and Ford, but Sabian jumped up grabbing the legs of Riho to prevent her from jumping. Sakazaki ran over, stood up on the top rope and dove onto Baker and Ford instead. Riho kicked off Sabian, balanced herself on the top rope, then jumped onto Sabian on the floor.

Riho threw Baker back into the ring, hit her with a double stomp from the top rope, but only scored a two count. Riho tried to reach Sakazaki in the corner, but Ford ran over and pulled her off the apron. Baker then attempted to apply her Lock Jaw submission, but Riho turned Baker over. Baker had her shoulders down, but the referee was distracted by Ford’s attack on Sakazaki. Riho scored a visual three count before Kip Sabian entered, rolled Riho back over, allowed Britt Baker to apply the Lock jaw for the tap out win.

WINNER: Britt Baker & Penelope Ford in 8:00

– Taz and Excalibur thanked everyone for tuning in to AEW Dark and the show ended.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Short and sweet. This show clocked in at 19:24 and was primarily highlights and quick interviews. The matches they got interviews for was an interesting choice. It didn’t feature any of the participants in the top matches, unless you count Statlander and the AEW Women’s Championship match. I did find it weird they only showed highlights for the matches they had the interview clips for, there were no highlights of the Tag Team Championship match, Cody vs. MJF, or Moxley vs. Jericho. The match was good, but nothing must see. The crowd reacted well, but this was the pre-Preshow match for AEW Revolution on Saturday, so the crowd would’ve been hot for just about anything. This episode is skippable, but I appreciate the interviews especially Statlander who sold the agony of defeat for her 30 second clip.

