WWE Monday Night Raw Rating for “Raw After Mania” featuring fresh matches, post-WM promos, Big Show interrupting Drew McIntyre’s celebration

WWE Monday Night, the “Raw After Mania” episode, drew a 1.51 rating, an improvement over the prior two weeks but otherwise the lowest since Jan. 13. Viewership opened at 2.311 million for the first hour, then dropped as usual in the second and third hours at a typical rate. The first-to-third hour drop-off was 386,000, more than the 333,000 average for the year.

One year ago Raw drew a 2.03 rating, above the 1.80 ratings of the preview two weeks.

