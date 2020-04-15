WWE cuts 20 personnel from the roster including Rusev, Gallows & Anderson, Kurt Angle, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



WWE announced this afternoon that they have come to terms on a release with the following wrestlers:

Kurt Angle

Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev)

Drake Maverick (James Curtin)

Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona)

Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers)

Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra)

Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson)

Heath Slater (Heath Miller)

Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz)

Rowan (Joseph Ruud)

Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe)

No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela)

Mike Chioda

Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett)

Maria Kanellis

EC3 (Michael Hutter)

Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt)

Lio Rush (Lionel Green)

Primo (Edwin Colon)

Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves)

The statement concluded: “We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”