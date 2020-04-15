VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1664 (April 15, 2020): Keller’s In-Depth Cover Story on big week for Vince McMahon with XFL and COVID-19 positive plus big Florida decision, Parks reviews J.R.’s new book, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

PWTorch Newsletter #1664

Cover-dated April 15, 2020

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s in-depth Cover Story on a big week of changes for Vince McMahon with XFL bankruptcy, a WWE COVID-19 positive, and a big Florida decision… Greg Parks reviews J.R.’s new book… Keller’s reports on Raw, Smackdown, AEW… NXT TV review… More…

