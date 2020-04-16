FREE PODCAST 4/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Dehnel: Moxley vs. Hager empty arena title match, Colt vs. Archer, Sabian vs. Chuck, Baker, live callers, mailbag (110 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and emails. They focus on the build-up and execution of Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager in the empty arena title match, plus Colt Cabana vs. Lance Archer, Kip Sabian vs. Chucky T, showcase matches for Britt Baker, Shawn Spears, Kip Sabian, and more with live callers and emails. And then in the VIP-Exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Dehnel run down the entire list of dozens of WWE wrestlers released earlier today and forecast their futures and evaluate their potential in other companies. Also some talk about empty-venue wrestling when it comes to audiences sticking with it going forward.

