4/10 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Tony Nese vs. Danny Burch, Jack Gallagher vs. Oney Lorcan in hard-hitting match with disappointing finish

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

APRIL 10, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA.

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Jon Quasto

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the Performance Center. Tony Nese made his ring entrance, followed by Danny Burch. On commentary, the announcers talked about the vacant NXT Cruiserweight title and said a tournament would be taking place. They said Jordan Devlin would have to vacate the title due to “circumstances in the world”. Despite these “circumstances”, Saxton and Quasto were sitting right next to each other at the announce desk with almost no space between them.

(1) TONY NESE vs. DANNY BURCH

-The bell rang, and Burch wrestled Nese to the mat and cinched in an armbar. Nese broke the hold and both wrestlers returned to their feet. Burch attempted a half-crab, but Nese made it to the ropes. They continued to trade wrestling holds until the pace quickened. Nese knocked Burch to the outside. From there, Nese drove Burch into the announce table and the ring apron. Back in the ring, Nese hit a standing splash for a two count. Nese cinched in body scissors. Eventually, Burch broke the hold and hit a flurry of offense. Burch scaled the ropes and hit a missile dropkick for a two count.

Nese countered a suplex attempt and hit a double stomp for a two count. Nese snapped Burch’s neck off the top rope and hit a springboard moonsault. After a two count, Nese stood and taunted Burch. Burch surprised Nese with a cross face. Nese quickly broke the hold and suplexed Burch into the corner. Nese hit the running Nese for the win. After the match, Nese walked up to the announce desk and said told the announcers there shouldn’t even be a title tournament, and that he should be champion.

WINNER: Tony Nese via pinfall

-The show returned, and Tony Nese was still at ringside yelling at the announcers. Quasto threw to footage of Jordan Devlin. Devlin said due to a global travel ban, WWE informed him he would have to surrender the NXT Cruiserweight title. Devlin challenged whoever the next champion turns out to be. Jack Gallagher made his ring entrance which upset Tony Nese. Gallagher confronted him and told him to go to the back. Nese left ringside as Oney Lorcan made his ring entrance.

(2) JACK GALLAGHER vs. ONEY LORCAN

-The bell rang, and the locked up. Lorcan cinched in a full nelson, but Gallagher countered and cinched in an armbar. They traded holds on the mat until Gallagher made it to the bottom rope. Both wrestlers stood and returned to trading holds on the mat. Gallagher stood and landed several kicks until Lorcan retreated to the outside. Back in the ring, they traded strikes and chops. Lorcan hit a back suplex. From there, they continued to trade strikes. They took turns punishing each other in the corner. From there, Lorcan hit a half-and-half suplex for a two count. Lorcan followed the suplex a running lariat for a two count. With Gallagher propped on the top rope, Lorcan attempted a suplex. Gallagher knocked Lorcan to the mat and hit a cross-body dive. At ringside, Tony Nese distracted Gallagher. Lorcan rolled him up from behind for a two count. Nese ran into the ring and attacked Gallagher as the referee rang the bell. Nese was about to attack Lorcan with a steel chair, but Danny Burch ran to the ring to make the save as the show ended.

WINNER: Jack Gallagher via DQ

FINAL THOUGHTS: Lorcan and Burch are turning into the 205 workhorses during this unusual time. Hopefully, their consecutive appearances mean WWE is trying to cycle through the roster by keeping only a few wrestlers on television while the rest say home in insolation. The match between Gallagher and Lorcan was especially hard-hitting and enjoyable to watch, until the DQ finish. DQ finishes are lame to being with but they’re even worse in an empty arena.

