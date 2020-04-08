4/3 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Kushida vs. Danny Burch, Tyler Breeze vs. Jack Gallagher

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

APRIL 3, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA.

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Aiden English, Jon Quasto

– The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the Performance Center. Kushida made his ring entrance, followed by Danny Burch.

(1) KUSHIDA vs. DANNY BURCH

The bell rang, and they traded holds. Burch took control with an armbar. Kushida created separation after Burch scored a two count. With both wrestlers back on their feet, Kushida knocked Burch to the mat and targeted his leg. Burch made it to the bottom rope, and the referee broke the hold. From there, Burch took control with a side headlock and wrestled Kushida back down to the mat. Kushida broke the hold and taunted Burch. The pace quickened and Burch countered a diving Kushida. Kushida dodged a charging Burch and knocked him to the outside. Back in the ring, Kushida scaled the top rope and attempted a dive. Burch countered with a right hand and scored a two count. Burch continued to punish Kushida with strikes before cinching in a headlock. Kushida broke the hold and rallied before hitting a back-handspring elbow, knocking Burch to the outside. Kushida dove from the apron before throwing Burch back in the ring. They traded strikes in the middle of the ring before Burch countered and cinched in a cross-face. Eventually, they both stood and traded strikes again. Kushida took control and hit a basement dropkick. Eventually, Kushida cinched in an armbar for the win.

WINNER: Kushida via submission

-Back in the Performance Center, Tyler Breeze made his ring entrance, followed by Jack Gallagher.

(2) TYLER BREEZE vs. “GENTLEMAN” JACK GALLAGHER

-The bell rang, and they locked up. Gallagher knocked Breeze to the mat, but Breeze responded with a dropkick. Breeze wrestled Gallagher to the mat and cinched in a headlock. Gallagher stood and created separation, but Breeze knocked him to the mat with a clothesline. Breese returned to the headlock. Gallagher reversed the hold before dropping Breeze throat-first across the top rope. From there, Gallagher punished Breeze with strikes. Gallagher cinched in a modified armbar. Breese broke the hold, but Gallagher threw him face-first into the turnbuckle. Gallagher hit a series of uppercuts and drove his knee into Breeze’s face. Breeze dodged a charging Gallagher and hit a jumping sidekick. Both wrestlers stood, and Breeze hit a flurry of offense. Breese hit the supermodel kick for a two count.

Breeze scaled the top rope, but Gallagher met him at the top and snapped his arm of the top rope. From there, Gallagher cinched in an armbar. Breeze made it to the bottom rope and the referee broke the hold. Both wrestlers stood and traded strikes. Breeze knocked Gallagher to the outside. Breeze threw Gallagher into the barricade before throwing him back in the ring. Gallagher surprised Breeze with the discus elbow for the win.

WINNER: Jack Gallagher via pinfall

FINAL THOUGHTS: This week continued the more stripped-down format of the show. While recent weeks haven’t been newsworthy in terms of angles or storylines, they have featured well-constructed wrestling matches that are enjoyable to watch. With that being said, it still feels like wins and losses are being traded throughout the roster too frequently. The show still needs stars who win consistently on their journey to the Cruiserweight Title.

