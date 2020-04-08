AEW ROAD TO DYNAMITE 4/8: Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears talk about their TNT Title Tournament match, Jake Roberts discusses Lance Archer’s next AEW match

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

-A clip of Lance Archer marching to the ring for his match last week aired as Tony Schiavone said that he’s dangerous on his own, but with Jake Roberts he’s even more dangerous.

– Jake Roberts was shown while clips of the Marko Stunt vs. Lance Archer match aired intermittently. Roberts said that quite honestly he’s surprised that he and Archer weren’t arrested after his match last week against Marko Stunt. He said he has to give it to Marko for his fortitude because “there’s no way in his mind he thought he had a prayer.” Roberts said there are some things you just don’t do, like you don’t tug on Superman’s cape, you don’t spit into the wind, and you do not get in the ring with Lance Archer. A clip of Archer’s huge choke slam on Stunt aired and SCU was shown from behind looking on in stunned silence.

Roberts continued by saying he and Archer both feel like they were ignored, looked over, and shunned. Roberts said he’s done his time and he’s been to the mountain top and he’s been through hell. He’s beat addiction and alcoholism. Lance Archer has got everything in the world and he’s still ignored. Roberts questioned why a guy like Marko was invited [to AEW], but Archer wasn’t? Roberts said it’s jealousy and jealousy has killed more people than war ever has. People are jealous of Archer because he has something other people will never have, “he’s a freaking animal.” The clip of Archer throwing Marko into the fans at ringside aired. Roberts concluded saying “listen to me, or regret it. It’s your choice.”

– The entirety of the TNT Championship Tournament bracket was shown including first round matchups of Cody vs. Shawn Spears, Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin, Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes, and Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana.

– Cody appeared and said that the TNT Championship is something that Warner Media really wanted. They wanted a beautiful title belt and wanted it to be representative of them and of AEW. Cody said he’s extremely lucky. He said he works hard, he has the wins, and he’s remained in the top 5 for the AEW Championship even since Full Gear happened, so he thinks he deserves a spot in the tournament, but everyone included is lucky to have a spot.

Shawn Spears said his expectations walking into AEW were the same as everyone else’s, which is to get to the top. The problem is, there is a limited number of guys, a limited amount of time, and a limited amount of spots at the top so one by one he has to pick them all off. Spears said “there aren’t a lot of firsts in wrestling anymore, but this would put me on the map.”

Cody back and said that it’s a really romantic outlook for him to win because he’s unable to wrestle for the AEW Championship. He said that stipulation remains in albatross and haunts him in a way and it’s very romantic to think that this is a title he can actually go for.

Spears said he isn’t worried or nervous, but of course he drew Cody in the first round. He said he’s been waiting eight months for a rematch with Cody since their first match at All Out.

Cody talked about the scar on the back of his head from Spears hitting him with a chair and he will never forget that. Cody said Spears has been turning on him since their OVW days.

Spears said he doesn’t have to explain why he hit Cody with the chair, he did what he did and he did it for the right reasons. Spears said he would do it again in a heartbeat.

Cody said he doesn’t think Spears can beat him, he doesn’t think Spears will ever beat him.

Spears excitedly said he finally gets his redemption and gets what is rightfully his and it just so happens to be that there is a lot more on the line this time.

Cody said that some guys get to the top and others do not. Other times it takes a long time, like in his case he’s been a slow learner and he’s a “15 year overnight learner” when it comes to becoming a success.

Spears said one by one, a man of his experience understands it’s one step at a time, one focus at time, and one victory at a time.

Cody said he thinks he deserves to win because he’s the best wrester in this tournament, but he’s going to take it one match at a time.

Spears said this will allow him to go down in history and this can never be taken away from him, so this tournament is his.

– A graphic showed Spears vs. Cody in a quarter final matchup in the TNT Championship Tournament and the episode ended.