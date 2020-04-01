3/27 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Keeping it simple with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Joaquin Wilde, Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

MARCH 27, 2020

ORLANDO, FL

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Aiden English, Jon Quasto

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the Performance Center. Isaiah Scott made his ring entrance, followed by Joaquin Wilde.

(1) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT vs. JOAQUIN WILDE

-The bell rang, and they traded holds on the mat. Wilde hit an arm drag and cinched in an armbar. Scott created separation, and both wrestlers dodged each other’s offense until they came to a standstill.

Eventually, Scott knocked Wilde to the outside and landing a running kick from the apron. Back in the ring, Scott scored a two count before cinching in a modified camel clutch. Scott lifted Wilde and cinched in a modified surfboard. From there, Scott propped Wilde on the top rope. Wilde blocked the suplex attempt and hit a diving hurricanrana. Scott rolled to the outside, where Wilde hit another hurricanrana into the announce table. Back in the ring, Scott dodged a diving DDT and scored a two count. Both wrestlers stood and traded strikes until Wilde hit a jawbreaker. The pace quickened until Scott hit the house call for a two count. Eventually, Scott hit a pop-up Michinoku Driver for the win.

WINNER: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pinfall

-Back in the Performance Center, the announcers threw to a replay of from NXT UK. Jordan Devlin was shown beating Travis Banks by using the ropes for leverage. After, Tony Nese made his ring entrance, followed by Oney Lorcan.

(2) TONY NESE vs. ONEY LORCAN

-The bell rang, and Lorcan pushed Nese into the corner. After the referee broke them apart, Nese wrestled Lorcan to the mat and cinched in an armbar. Lorcan created separation but missed a dropkick. Lorcan stood and wrestled Neese to the mat. Nese countered and rolled to the ropes. He told the referee to get Lorcan away from him. Both wrestlers returned to the center of the ring and went back to trading holds. Eventually, both wrestlers stood and traded strikes. The pace quickened until Nese hit a running kick for a two count.

Nese hit a power slam for a two count. After, Nese cinched in body scissors. Lorcan created separation, and they traded strikes again. Lorcan rallied and hit a blockbuster for a two count. Lorcan responded by snapping Lorcan’s neck over the top rope. From there, Nese hit a springboard moonsault for a two count. Nese then hit the running Nese for the win.

WINNER: Tony Nese via pinfall

FINAL THOUGHTS: Like last week’s episode, the focus was purely on wrestling and in-ring competition. The show continues to be a more enjoyable watch, despite the odd circumstances of the empty arena. Get rid of the terrible attempts at comedy. Let the wrestlers tell their stories in the ring. The show would improve so much if it continued to focus on wrestling.

