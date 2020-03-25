3/20 WWE 205 LIVE REPORT: Joaquin Wilde vs. Danny Burch, Isiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Oney Lorcan, one of better episodes in a while

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

MARCH 20, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA.

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Aiden English, Jon Quasto

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the Performance Center. Joaquin Wilde made his ring entrance, followed by Danny Burch.

(1) JOAQUIN WILDE vs. DANNY BURCH

-The bell rang, and they locked up. Burch cinched in an arm lock. Burch wrestled Wilde to the mat and attempted and STF. Wilde fought to his feet and made it to the ropes. Back in the center of the ring, the pace quickened. Wilde hit an arm drag and cinched in an armbar. From there, Wilde threw Burch to the outside. Burch pulled Wilde from underneath the ropes and threw him into the barricade. They brawled on the floor. Wilde scaled the empty seats and dove onto Burch. Back in the ring, Wilde continued to target Burch’s arm. Eventually, Burch created separation with a jawbreaker. Burch hit a flurry of offense before scaling the top rope. Burch hit a missile dropkick for a two count. After, Burch countered the wild thing for a two count. Wilde hit a code breaker. Burch responded with a headbutt. Burch cinched in a cross face for the tap-out win.

WINNER: Danny Burch via submission

(Taylor’s Analysis: This match was a great change of pace for 205 Live. It felt more like a fight, rather than a performance. Wilde didn’t look out of place trading holds with Burch, which was a nice surprise. His “club DJ” gimmick is still terrible, but he continues to look impressive in the ring.)

-A commercial for WrestleMania aired, followed by a commercial for WWE Shop.

-Back in the Performance Center, the announcers threw to a replay of the 10-man tag match on last week’s episode. Each elimination was shown sequentially. John Cena was shown watching the match from the tech area. Tweets from various cruiserweights were shown thanking Cena for watching. Isaiah Scott made his ring entrance, followed by Oney Lorcan.

(2) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT vs. ONEY LORCAN

-The bell rang, and they locked up. Burch pushed Scott into the corner. Burch wrestled Scott to the mat. They traded holds. Scott forced Lorcan into the ropes and the referee separated them. Back in the center of the ring, Lorcan hit a knife edge chop. The pace quickened and Scott hit a backbreaker for a two count. Lorcan knocked Scott to the apron and hit a dragon screw with Scott’s leg propped on the second rope. Back in the ring, Lorcan continued to target Scott’s leg and cinched in a leg lock. Scott created separation, but Lorcan hit a power slam. Form there, Lorcan returned to the leg lock. Scott broke the hold again. With both wrestlers back in their feet, Scott hit a lariat. Scott hit a diving uppercut. Lorcan charged at Scott, but Scott threw him over the rope. Back in the ring, Scott hit the flat liner for a two count. Lorcan stood and propped Scott on the second rope. After, Scott knocked Lorcan to the matt and hit the Swerve stomp for the win.

WINNER: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott via pinfall

(Taylor’s Analysis: Another match that focused on wrestling and mat work. Like the first match, it felt more like a fight than a performance. Scott’s aerial offense was a great contrast to Lorcan’s gritty brawling.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Surprisingly, this was one of the most enjoyable episodes of 205 Live in quite some time. I will never complain about matches that focus on mat work and trading holds. In a world with so much content, the shorter running time is also a refreshing change of pace. The show needs more matches like the ones featured tonight and less goofy comedy segments with the Singh Brothers. Cut the fat and focus on wrestlers competing to win.

RECOMMENDED: WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Massive ten-man tag match featuring 205 Live Originals vs. Team NXT including Kushida, Bennett, Gallagher, Nese, Kendrick, Swerve, Lorcan, Burch, Daivari, Breeze