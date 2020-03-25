3/25 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Triple H appears to confront Gargano and Ciampa, Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter and Xia Li vs. Aliyah in ladder match qualifiers

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

NXT ON USA PRIMER

MARCH 25, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRS LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Triple H is set to appear on tonight’s episode as several scheduled Takeover matches will now take place over the coming weeks. What does Triple H have in store? The only to find out is to tune into NXT tonight on the USA Network as Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuiness and Beth Phoenix will likely have the call from the WWE Performance Center. Let’s take a look at what’s currently scheduled for tonight’s show.

Triple H to appear on tomorrow night’s NXT on USA Network

What will be the fallout of Ciampa and Gargano’s destructive brawl?

Candice LeRae faces Kayden Carter in Ladder Match qualifier

Ladder Match qualifying continues as Xia Li takes on Aliyah

“Prince Pretty” Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

Adam Cole shares a “special message”

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Triple H to appear on tomorrow night’s NXT on USA Network

Triple H is set to appear on tonight episode of NXT as several matches that were scheduled for Takeover: Tampa will now take place on NXT over the next couple of weeks and will begin on April 1st. What does Triple H have in store for the NXT fans and what announcements will Triple H make?

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 As first reported by @SInow: – @TripleH will appear on tomorrow's #WWENXT.

– The matches originally scheduled for #NXTTakeOver: Tampa Bay will now take place on #NXTonUSA, starting 4/1!https://t.co/prKzBXERuk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: I’m looking forward to seeing how this plays out as Triple H will likely be announcing matches and if done right this could be a great way to bring more interest and viewership over to NXT.)

What will be the fallout of Ciampa and Gargano’s destructive brawl?

The rivalry between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa reached a boiling point as they tore through the WWE Performance Center. The brawl ended with Ciampa delivering an Air Raid Crash to Gargano off the perch of the Performance Center. What will the fallout

I'm not worried about any repercussions from Hunter on Wednesday.. 1) He saw how things really went down. 2) He knows what's best for business (NXT can't live without a Heart and Soul. That's just science.) 3) He ❤'s me. 4) We go WAAAY back! Everything is fiiinne, ya goofs. https://t.co/mlLXrGIOal pic.twitter.com/nnk8x1RmgK — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 24, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: The brawl between Ciampa and Gargano at the Performance Center was creative and a great way to build up their match. This match should have a big stipulation as it was one of the matches NXT was building up to TakeOver: Tampa.)

Candice LeRae faces Kayden Carter in Ladder Match qualifier

Candice LeRae will face Kayden Carter in one of two Ladder Match qualifiers tonight on NXT. LeRae has made her intentions clear as she wants a shot at the NXT Women’s Title, while Carter is out to make a lasting impression. The question is who will qualify for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title?

.@CandiceLeRae battles @wwekayden and @XiaWWE squares off with @WWE_Aliyah as Qualifying Matches for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match continue TOMORROW on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/JntpeQltv7 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Carter has looked fine in her matches but hasn’t stood out. I would like to see Candice LeRae win as she’s a great wrestler and will be a great addition to the Ladder Match.)

Xia Li takes on Aliyah in another Ladder Match qualifyier

Aliyah faces Xia Li in the other Ladder Match qualifier. Last time they wrestled, Li defeated Aliyah after delivering a devastating spin kick that broke her nose. The question is will Aliyah get her revenge and qualify for the Ladder Match?

(Amin’s Analysis: This will be interesting match as both Aliyah and Li haven’t got much in-ring time on NXT. From that matches I’ve seen Li has impressed and brings a complete different style to her wrestling matches as I would like to see her qualify for the Ladder Match.)

Late Additions: Riddle vs. Strong, Theory vs. Prince Pretty, Adam Cole announcement

Late Tuesday night, NXT announced two more matches. Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong could be fantastic. Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory was set up earlier this month and is the next test for the young Theory. And who knows what Cole’s announcement is. This is a really loaded show. NXT is not waving a white flag against AEW this week after taking a big hit in comparative viewership last week.

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Last week’s show focused on video package and interviews hyping up specific NXT wrestlers and matches.

Overall Thoughts

This will be a very interesting episode of NXT as I look forward to seeing which scheduled Takeover matches will take place over the coming weeks. It will also be interesting to see how NXT differences themselves from Raw and Smackdown use of the Performance Center.

