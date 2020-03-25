FREE PODCAST 3/24 – WKPWP Tuesday Mailbag w/Keller & Parks: WrestleMania plans, should everything be cancelled, AEW secondary title, AEW ratings growth vs. WWE, Charlotte, WM32 quick review (148 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Tuesday Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with cohost Greg Parks, Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and host of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Wrestling Night in America.” They discuss WrestleMania plans in light of Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke being removed from the card, should everything be cancelled, what happens after WrestleMania if they keep trying to run live TV shows, should AEW introduce a secondary title, is this an opportunity for AEW ratings growth vs. WWE, who has had more WrestleMania Moments between Shane McMahon and Roman Reigns, Charlotte’s future, WrestleMania 32 quick review in light of it re-airing on ESPN on Sunday night, and more. Then, a bonus added at the end – the first half of the previously VIP-exclusive post-WrestleMania 32 Roundtable podcast recorded four years ago hosted by Wade Keller with Todd Martin, Pat McNeill, and Bruce Mitchell. Part two of the 100 minute Roundtable Podcast will be added to the end of Thursday’s Flagship episode of the WKPWP later this week.

