NXT ON USA PRIMER 4/1: Keith Lee defends North American Title against Dijakovic and Priest, Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish, Gauntlet Match with high stakes

Keith Lee has a huge task ahead of him as he will defend the NXT North American Title against Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic in a Triple Threat Match. It’s sure to be another action packed episode of NXT as Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton will likely have the call on the USA Network from Full Sail University. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

The NXT North American Title will be on the line as Keith Lee will defend his title against Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic in a Triple Threat Match. Tensions flared after Lee laid out Dijakovic who he mistakenly took for Priest who attacked the current champion with a knife stick. Dijakovic got a bit of revenge last week as he laid out both Lee and Priest with a springboard senton. The question is can Lee overcome both Dijakovic and Priest and retain his NXT North American Title?

In a match that was supposed to take place at #NXTTakeOver and is now on TV, @RealKeithLee defends the NXT North American Title against @DijakovicWWE & @ArcherOfInfamy in a #TripleThreat Match TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT! https://t.co/nhgeEG9FmU — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 31, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be really fun as Dijakovic, Lee and Priest are all terrific wrestlers as they will put on a great match for the TV audience at home. Lee has been on a role since his performance at last year’s Survivor Series and I would expect him to retain the title. I also think this isn’t the right time to switch the title to grab a rating for one week especially with no fans in attendance.)

The Velveteen Dream takes on Bobby Fish

The Velveteen Dream may have set his goal on Adam Cole’s NXT Championship, but before he gets that opportunity, he will have to deal with Bobby Fish. Last week, during his championship celebration, Cole noted Fish would be happy to accept the challenge. The question is can Dream get past Fish and move closer to a shot at the NXT Title.

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a solid match as both Dream and Fish are good wrestlers. I would expect to see Dream win or get a run-in from Cole and the rest of the Undisputed Era to set up the NXT Title match on an upcoming show.)

Second Chance Gauntlet Match to determine final entrant in No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match

The final entrant in the Number 1 Contender’s Ladder Match will be determined as Dakota Kai, Shotzi Blackheart, Deonna Purrazzo, Xia Li, Kaden Carter and Aliyah will compete in a Gauntlet Match. Last week, Candice LeRae and my favourite Io Shirai returned as both qualified for the Ladder Match. The question is which who will claim the last spot and join my favourite Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Chelsea Green in the Ladder Match?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a fun wrestling match and a good way to showcase wrestlers in the NXT Women’s Division who haven’t got much TV time. My guess is Dakota Kai should win this match as she can back into the Ladder Match and continue her rivalry with Tegan Nox.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Triple H made an appearance to set up a last encounter match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. My favourite, Io Shirai, returned as she and Candice LeRae qualified for the Number One Contender’s Ladder Match. Malcolm Bivens made his NXT debut as a manager as Rinku Singh. Plus, Saurav Gurjar laid out Matt Riddle after he defeated Roderick Strong in a great wrestling match.

Overall Thoughts

Let me just start by saying this whole situation happening in the world right now is a real bummer and hopefully things get better soon so everyone can return back to normal life. As someone who had plans to attend WrestleMania and NXT Takeover this year, it’s a really upsetting we can’t attend. With that said, I get that WWE is trying to still entertain fans and making best of this situation. This should be a solid episode of NXT as the in-ring wrestling should be good. It will be interesting to see if NXT can bring in viewers by having scheduled TakeOver matches take place on TV.

