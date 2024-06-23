VIP AUDIO 6/23 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Record low ratings from Dynamite, Owen Hart Cup brackets confirmed, Jeff Jarrett new favorite to win the Owen, Collision review (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #8 of “Collision Cafe” with Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani, they discuss the record low ratings this week for AEW. What factored into the low rating on the Juneteenth holiday? AEW is fighting a perception battle with WWE. Why is Jeff Jarrett now a sentimental favorite for the Owen Cart Cup? Plus an AEW Collision review for episode 49 from Allentown, Pennsylvania.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO