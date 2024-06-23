WWE OVER & UNDERS: Trippy First Impression for Uncle Howdy, The Appeal of Blood, Same Old Seth, Cody’s Vernacular

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

OVERRATED ON RAW – SAME OLD SETH

I actually loved the exchange between Seth Rollins and Damian Priest. It makes Damian look like a smart champion, by knowing he needs to prove he can beat Seth. It was also refreshing to see someone get a title shot without having to jump through hoops. It made perfect sense. All that said, why oh why does Seth still need to dress like every day is the Kentucky Derby? He literally looked like he was cosplaying Carmen Sandiego. I didn’t care where in the world she was in the 90s, and I definitely don’t now in the roaring 20s.

UNDER-APPRECIATED ON RAW – THE DEATH OF CHAD GABLE

Why aren’t we talking about Chad Gable’s murder at the hand of those Sicksos? Aside from them being bad at math, they apparently think they can get away with homicide on live television. Also, that cameraman is the bravest person on planet earth. Jokes aside, condolences to Chad’s family, but that looked phenomenal from a production design standpoint. On a side note, I was eagerly scanning the ground for one J.D. McDonagh, but alas, Christmas can’t happen every day.

OVERRATED ON RAW – TRIPPY FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Did anyone else notice that Uncle Howdy nearly tripped from all the fog on the ground when he made his Jesus Christ Superstar-style arrival? Had he not caught himself, he could have fallen flat on his would-be Shockmaster face. Thank goodness Bo Dallas has good balance. Bolence? I bolieve I have now taken the joke too far. I know the segment was supposed to be trippy, but not literally. Okay now I’m done.

UNDER-APPRECIATED ON SMACKDOWN – NO MORE TONGAS

I am thrilled and relieved that Jacob Fatu didn’t come out as Tonga Fatu or Jacob Tonga. The Tonga Line doesn’t need anymore Tongas. I half expected him to make it his middle name, Jacob Tonga Fatu, you know, since someone in his faction already has the first name and another has the last. It was the only Tonga spot left to fill.

OVERRATED ON SMACKDOWN – THE APPEAL OF BLOOD

Between The Wyatt Sicks’ blood-trailed arrival on Monday, and Drew McIntyre painting Chicago red with CM Punk’s type A, the carnage is becoming a bit much. Full disclosure, I have no idea what Punk’s blood type actually is. That would be weird. I did try to google it to no avail though. That’s not creepy right? Right?! Anyway, if they keep making these shows a bloody good time, they’re going to end up with one Darby Allin knocking on their door…possibly a Jon Moxley, and even an over-caffeinated Adam Copeland.

UNDER-APPRECIATED ON SMACKDOWN – CODY’S VERNACULAR

I want to have a succinct exchange of dialogue about the vernacular of Cody Rhodes. I also imagine that is precisely the word the would use to describe his love of big, or at the very least, overly proper words. He said “Solo, you fashion yourself the head of the table.” Fashion yourself? He definitely fashions himself but if he were going for head of the table he’d be rocking hoodies and sneakers, not shirts that make him look like the Kool-aid guy. Back to Cody. The man loves big words and it’s really grown on me. Half the time he sounds like an episode of “Dawson’s Creek,” but I’d feel slighted if he didn’t use words like “egregious” in his promos. Cody, I for one am enamored with the titillating extent of your lexicon. And yes, I googled synonyms for key words in my point to strengthen it.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: PARKS’S TAKE: Proposing two trades of wrestlers from TNA and NXT who would benefit from a change of scenery

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: …And now a word about pro wrestling crowds