WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (6/19): Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile and Julius Creed vs. Tyler Bate

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JUNE 19, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Brian “Road Dogg” James

(1) ZOEY STARK (w/Shayna Baszler) vs. IVY NILE

The women locked up and looked evenly matched until Nile shoved Stark down to the mat. She took Stark down with a waist lock and covered for an early one-count. Stark leapfrogged Nile, then Nile rolled up Stark for a two-count. Stark jumped at Nile with a cross body, but Nile caught her in mid-air, then did a squat while holding Stark in her arms before tossing her backward to the mat. Nile climbed to the middle rope and was distracted by Baszler on the apron, allowing Stark to yank Nile down to the mat. Stark issued some ground and pound, then pantomimed hitting a home run out of the ring. Stark applied a chinlock.

Nile broke free from the hold and tossed Stark across the ring. Nile slowly got to her feet and nailed Stark with a reverse elbow, then an enzuigiri. She flipped Stark to the mat with a hurricanrana, then hit a running kick in the corner. Nile followed up with a gut wrench suplex, then covered Stark for two. Stark crawled to a corner and got to her feet. Nile blocked a suplex, and instead fired Stark into the turnbuckle. Stark hit a springboard missile drop kick, then covered Nile for two. Nile reversed out of Stark’s Z360 attempt, then landed a few kicks. Nile ran the ropes, but on the rebound, Stark successfully hit the Z360, which was good for the three-count.

WINNER: Zoey Stark by pinfall in 5:05.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Good match! Interesting athleticism and a cool power exhibition from Nile.)

(2) TYLER BATE vs. JULIUS CREED (w/Brutus Creed)

Creed took Bate down early and controlled him on the mat. Bate escaped from a wrist lock, the two transitioned into a brief test of strength, then Creed slammed Bate to the canvas. Creed hit a gut buster, then applied a rear bear hug. Bate got to his feet and broke free, then knocked Creed down with a running elbow strike. Bate whipped Creed to the mat with a hurricanrana, then knocked him down again with a drop kick. Creed came back and gorilla pressed Bate, but Bate reversed out and hit another hurricanrana, shooting Creed out to the floor. Bate dove through the ropes and took Creed out with a somersault senton. Bate posed for the camera as we cut to break.

The action returned to the ring during the break, with Creed suspending Bate in a vertical suplex. Bate nailed some knee strikes from the inverted position, causing Creed to drop to drop to his knees, but Creed powered back up to his feet while maintaining the suplex position. He followed up the feat of strength with the long-awaited suplex. Bate punched his way out of a powerbomb, then transitioned into a DDT. Bate kicked Creed in the head, then hit a springboard forearm strike.

He covered Creed for two. The men exchanged big clotheslines, then Bate covered for another two-count. Bate covered Creed with a backslide and an inside cradle, each for two-counts. Creed tossed Bate with a release suplex – Bate landed on his belly and Creed covered him for two.

Creed climbed to the top rope and launched into a moonsault. Bate moved aside, so Creed landed on his feet. Bate punched Creed in the face, then hoisted him up and into an airplane spin. Both wrestlers toppled to the mat. Creed removed his shoulder straps and took Bate out with the Unnecessary Clothesline, then covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Julius Creed by pinfall in 7:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Another good match, with another power exhibition – this time by Julius Creed. Some of Bates moves are a little too cute for me. This isn’t helped by the announcers repeatedly using his nickname, “Big Strong Boi.” He is definitely athletic and talented, and his efforts make him stand out.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.4

