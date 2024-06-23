FREE PODCAST 6/23 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-25-2019) Keller & Heydorn talk Taker surprise, Seth & Becky together, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-25-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Zack Heydorn to review Raw with live callers and answer mailbag questions about the post-Stomping Grounds episode that also made news with big match announcements for Extreme Rules. They discuss Undertaker’s return, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as a “real life” on-air couple, the A.J. Styles vs. Ricochet situation, the Firefly Funhouse Easter Eggs on Raw, and much more. They also talk with Pat and his eight year old son Rudy about attending both Raw and Stomping Grounds with details on what happened off-air and breaking down the crowd reactions and attendance.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO