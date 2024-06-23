VIP AUDIO 6/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-16-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: ECW’s strong debut rating, why Vince’s personality made ECW relaunch inevitably frustrating (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 16, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They covered these topics:

The impressive debut rating for ECW on Sci-Fi and what WWE needs to do to keep that rating high, and whether the rating can be sustained within the structure of a three-brand set-up in WWE.

A lot of analysis of the entire ECW situation, with a breakdown of why they drew a strong rating and why the show was so disappointing and frustrating to so many, with a particular focus on what about Vince McMahon’s personality makes it impossible for him to operate any other way.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

