VIP AUDIO 6/23 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-15-2006): J.J. Dillon (pt. 1 of 3) talks about his managing Four Horsemen, Dusty attack, the art of outside interference, wrestlers not knowing how to draw fans, more (27 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 15, 2006 episode of James Caldwell’s “On Point” audio interview series.

PWTorch’s James Caldwell interviews J.J. Dillon in part one of a three-part series focusing on J.J.’s career as a manager, creative force, and witness to the decline of the territories and WCW. Dillon discusses his goals as manager of the Four Horsemen, using outside interference effectively, how he enhanced the wrestlers he managed, possible conflicts of interesting establishing his character vs. doing what was right for business, the famous Dusty Rhodes backstage attack, wrestlers not understanding how to draw fans, being paid a flat payoff vs. percentage of the gross, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

