NXT Ratings Report (7/4): Ratings and viewership drops, comparison to last year, other key metrics for show featuring Jaida Parker vs. Michin

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (7/2) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 542,000 viewers, down from 611,000 the prior week and four-straight weeks drawing over 700,000 viewers. The rolling ten-week average is 654,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 508,000 which fell on the Fourth of July. The ten-week rolling average was 602,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.16 rating, down from 0.23 and 0.28 the prior two weeks. The rolling ten-week average is 0.19.

One year ago, it drew a 0.13 rating, down from 0.17 and 0.23 the prior two weeks. The rolling ten-week average was 0.16.

Announced Matches & Appearances

Jaida Parker vs. Michin – Street Fight

Carlee Bright vs. Wendy Choo

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe vs. Gallus (Wolfgang & Joe Coffey)

Brinley Reece vs. Izzi Dame

Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off

NXT Championship contract signing

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Shawn Michaels NXT Heatwave Media Call Highlights

NOW CHECK OUT THE PWTORCH POST-SHOW COVERING THIS EPISODE OF NXT…

OR LISTEN TO THE PODCAST VERSION…