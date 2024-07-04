News Ticker

NXT Ratings Report (7/4): Ratings and viewership drops, comparison to last year, other key metrics for show featuring Jaida Parker vs. Michin

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

July 4, 2024

Tuesday night’s (7/2) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 542,000 viewers, down from 611,000 the prior week and four-straight weeks drawing over 700,000 viewers. The rolling ten-week average is 654,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 508,000 which fell on the Fourth of July. The ten-week rolling average was 602,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.16 rating, down from 0.23 and 0.28 the prior two weeks. The rolling ten-week average is 0.19.

One year ago, it drew a 0.13 rating, down from 0.17 and 0.23 the prior two weeks. The rolling ten-week average was 0.16.

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Jaida Parker vs. Michin – Street Fight
  • Carlee Bright vs. Wendy Choo
  • New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
  • Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe vs. Gallus (Wolfgang & Joe Coffey)
  • Brinley Reece vs. Izzi Dame
  • Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off
  • NXT Championship contract signing

