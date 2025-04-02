AEW FEUD TRACKER: Barber’s assessment of feuds heading into AEW Dynasty PPV including Moxley-Strickland, Storm-Bayne, Mercedes-Athena, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

• Kevin Knight has signed with AEW. A unique talent who made his name in New Japan, I just hope Knight doesn’t get lost in the shuffle in AEW.

• Saraya announced that she was leaving AEW. Even though her contract didn’t technically expire until summer, she and reached an agreement to amicably part.

• SEScoops reported that AEW is drawing just over a million viewers weekly between TNT and MAX viewership.

INTRO…

Not only is tonight the final stop before Dynasty with everything that entails, but both brackets in the Owen Hart Tournament will be revealed. This should be the biggest bracket reveal in AEW history. On the women’s side, six women have declared leaving two spots open. There are spots open for the men. Presumably, there’s a wildcard on each side. My guess is Mina Shirakawa and Josh Alexander end up being those wildcards.

That still leaves four open spots for the men and one for the women. The men’s side is by far the most interesting. I hope it’s filled out with the likes of Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita and not Mark Briscoe or The Beast Mortos.

Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

Latest Developments

Swerve and Mox had a verbal tet-a-tet with each man promising to beat the other.

Analysis

Swerve came to the ring and called Mox out. He said that Mox isn’t worthy of being champion because he hides behind the Mechanics and that he hides the belt in the Steve McMichael Memorial Halliburton briefcase because he knows it. Mox responded by essentially asking Swerve if he thought he was ready for the great responsibility of being champion. He said Swerve hadn’t suffered enough. Mox said that his sport had “been taken over by billionaires and talent agencies and kids who see the world through Instagram filters”. He said Swerve gives him hope but he wondered if Swerve was willing to go all the way. At this point Marina snuck onto the apron with a tire iron but was cut off by Willow and lead pipe. Swerve rounded out the promo by saying that he is violence, that he’s bled buckets and won Texas Death matches and that he will take his title back at Dynasty while Mox continues to play Jon Moxley on TV.

This was an excellent way to set up the showdown at Dynasty and make Swerve feel like a legitimate threat to take the title from Mox. The scrap between Willow and Marina after the promo helped set up tonight’s mixed tornado tag match. Hopefully this is the first step towards a proper Willow/Marina singles match.

When it comes to Dynasty, it feels like AEW has a prime opportunity to correct their world title picture. The attempts to reset the Mox +the Mechanics story haven’t really worked so this could be chance to make a tactical retreat from the story and put the title on a stronger champion. The only thing that gives me pause is that I don’t want Swerve to have to drop the title at All In again. If Mox just barely scrapes by it would set up the winner of the Owen to take the belt off of him in the main event of the biggest show of the year.

Grade: B+

Kenny Omega vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

Latest Developments

Kenny Omega made quick work of Blake Christian before cutting a promo with Speedball Mike Bailey which included a cameo from Ricochet.

Analysis

Kenny Omega and Blake Christian was five minute showcase for Omega. Afterwards Omega got on the mic and cut a promo about wishing he could wrestle every week before Speedball interrupted him. Speedball talked about respecting and admiring Omega but said he wasn’t going to hold back at Dynasty. Suddenly Ricochet cut in with pre-taped promo from the sight of his wedding essentially saying that he got the girl and after Dynasty he’d have the gold. Omega played off the end of the video and then said that Ricochet and Speedball would be stepping stones in his legacy.

I wasn’t a fan of Kenny Omega wrestling a random match on TV but at least it was quick and one-sided. The real story here was the post-match promo. Kenny and Speedball were both awkward but felt authentic to both guys. Ricochet was perfectly obnoxious in his brief promo. I also liked how Omega played off of it, acknowledging that it ended and Ricochet couldn’t actually here him. Too often we’ve seen the pre-tapes treated as though they’re live and that didn’t happen in this instance.

As far as the match goes it should be fantastic. I expect Omega to retain. The question is who takes the pin. It’ll probably be Speedball even though I don’t think it would hurt Ricochet one bit.

Grade: B+

Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne

Latest Developments

Megan Bayne pinned Toni Storm in a tag match on Dynamite and then Storm was once again left laying by Bayne on Collision.

Analysis

Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa teamed together for the first time in 3 years to take on Megan Bayne and her little friend Penelope Ford. In a pre-match interview Toni dubbed the team once known as ThunderStorm, Thunder Tits. Unfortunately, Thunder Tits did not have a good night. Late in the match Bayne ate a hip attack from Toni and essentially no-sold, rising from the corner as if nothing happened. Toni was stunned. Ford attempted a sneak attack only to be caught with friendly fire from Bayne. Toni clubbed Bayne across the back in pure desperation but when bounced off the rope, she ran right into Bayne who scooped her up inton Fate’s Descent for the win.

That surprising victory was followed up with Toni opening Collision to call Bayne out. Bayne didn’t answer so Toni cut a promo in her spotlight in which in she her own unique fashion talked about self-doubt caused by Bayne. As she regained her confidence, she inched closer to the hard camera when out of the darkness a foot kicked her in the face. (This was an incredible camera shot). The foot belonged to Penelope Ford. A brief brawl ensued before Bayne jumped Storm from behind and once again dropped her with Fate’s Descent.

The tag match was fine. In this column last week I suggested that Megan Bayne pinning Toni Storm would be a bold booking choice although I didn’t think it would actually happen. I was shocked when Bayne pinned Storm cleanly. The challenger pinning the champion after no-selling one of her signature moves is quite the sign of confidence. Bayne standing over Toni again on Collision was further proof of her strong push. She’s left Toni lying every time they’ve tussled. I fully expect her to drop Toni again after Toni beats Penelope tonight.

Despite the previously discussed developments on the women’s side of the Owen Hart tournament, it still feels like Bayne has a better than half odds of winning. I still think she needs to win or there’s a risk she gets cut off at the knees. Toni is so over at this point that she will be fine and big part of the show even without the title. I’m going to pick Megan Bayne to continue her streak of dominance and dethrone Toni Storm.

Grade: A-

Mercedes Moné vs. Athena

Latest Developments

Athena unexpectedly showed up on Collision and confronted Mercedes. Both women declared for the Owen Hart tournament.

Analysis

Mercedes made quick work of Robyn Renegade, tapping her out with the Statement Maker inside 8 minutes. Tony Schiavone then got in the ring to interview her. She entered herself in the Owen Hart tournament only to find out from Tony that Billie Starkz was also in the tourney. That led her to once again dismissing Billie and putting down her trainer. All of sudden music hit and out walked Athena. She got in the ring and jawed with Mercedes. Mercedes feigned leaving on to attempt to clobber Athena with a belt shot. The Fallen Goddess anticipated it, ducked, and clocked The CEO with a right cross that would’ve made the recently departed George Foreman proud. She scaled the ropes for the O-Face. Robyn Renegade helped Mercedes to her feet only to left to take said O-Face.

From match to O-Face this was great. I certainly didn’t expect Athena to make her return to AEW TV so soon much less on Collision so it was a legit surprise. Mercedes and Athena both entering the Owen along with Billie Starkz sets up an interesting scenario especially if Robyn Renegade further aligns herself with Mercedes. It feels like Mercedes and Athena cancel each other out to set up their All In clash therefore I don’t necessarily expect them to face off kn the tourney. Billie Starkz could get a huge upset though if Athena helps her beat Mercedes. The storytelling possibilities are almost endless at this point.

Grade: N/A

MJF… in the Hurt Syndicate?

Latest Developments

MJF accepted MVP’s offer but was roadblocked on joining the Hurt Syndicate by Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

Analysis

MJF wasted little time calling MVP to the ring. He said he wasn’t interested in friends, but he would like to be in the business of hurting people. As he went to shake MVP’s hand Lashley and Benjamin hit the ring. Lashley stuck out his hand and, off mic, asked MJF for the business card which he promptly tore up. MJF eased out of the ring. Later in the night Lashley complained to MVP that he and Shelton hadn’t been consulted and that MJF couldn’t be trusted. MVP argued that Max’s untrustworthy qualities made him perfect for the Hurt Syndicate.

It made sense for MJF to join the Hurt Syndicate to get his edge back. As Bluesky user … pointed out that MJF even buttoned up his jacket when MVP came out. Lashley and Benjamin have every reason not to trust MJF, so it feels like we’re an impasse. I don’t see MVP going against his buddies anymore than I see Lashley and Benjamin accepting MJF. This would mean MJF will feud with the Hurt Syndicate in which case he’ll need some partners. Who those might be is anyone’s guess.

Grade: B+