10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (4-1-2015): Tye Dillinger (Shawn Spears) vs. Jason Jordan, Bayley vs. Emma, plus Rhyno, Murphy, Itami, Tyler Breeze, Sami Zayn

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Report

April 1, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Some big news coming out of WrestleMania week:

– Hideo Itami earned a place in the pre-show Battle Royal.

– Adrian Neville is being promoted on the main roster as “Neville.”

– The Lucha Dragons made their main roster debut.

NXT starts with Sami Zayn in street clothes coming to the ring to a big reception.

The announcers are Corey Graves and Tom Phillips with Jojo as the ring announcer.

Zayn says that it is good to be back and thanks the fans. He enjoyed his time in Abu Dhabi. But, he couldn’t focus on the trip because he was stuck thinking about Kevin Owens. He says that the Kevin Owens he faced was a different person that who he has faced in the past. He has made peace with the change in his former friend and rival. He has a plan. “Kick his ass!” from the crowd. He will start by using his re-match to get his title back. And #1 on his priority list is to kick Owen’s ass. Lots of fire there. Zayn leaves the ring to a huge pop.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Zayn is so good on the mic. ]

Rhyno is out to face someone who may be Tye Dillenger.

1 – RHYNO vs. UNNAMED

Quick Gore ends it.

Post-match, Rhyno says he came to NXT to make a statement. He’s on a quest for the NXT championship. “What do you want?” The crowd gives him a “Gore!” chant. He puts Zayn, Balor, and Owens on notice, it doesn’t matter who has the title, they will get gored.

WINNER: Rhyno in 0:20.

Vignette for Dana Brooke. Same as last week. She debuts in two weeks.

Video package recap of Finn Balor against Kevin Owens for the NXT Championship.

“After the match” interview with Owens last week. He’s sitting on the floor completely exhausted. All that matters is that he won, and no one will take the title from him.

Bayley hits the ramp to face Emma after last week’s backstage slap from Emma. The crowd dumps on Emma when she comes out. Emma doesn’t skin the cat to enter the ring after teasing it.

2 – BAYLEY vs. EMMA

Emma plays along with the crowd’s chants for Bayley, then teases being playful. Bayley gets Emma into the corner on the lock-up. Emma shoves Bayley into the corner on a second attempt then mocks her. They trade waistlocks.

[Q2] Back and forth with more separation. Emma gains control of the match. Emma demands that Bayley get angry, so she responds with an elbow to the face. Emma dodges a corner charge, then applies the Emma-lock to a four count. Emmamite Sandwich gets two. But, Bayley rolls through for the win.

Post-match, Bayley offers Emma a hand up. But, Emma smiles at her and sulks in the ring after Bayley leaves the ring.

WINNER: Bayley in 4:20. The ending was a bit out of nowhere.

Backstage, Devin Taylor interviews Becky Lynch. Lynch points out that she would have won at Takeover if it weren’t for Bayley. Everyone has had a chance at the NXT Women’s Championship except her. It’s her time to shine. She vows freedom from Banks.

[ J.J.’s Reax: This was the promo we’ve needed from Lynch to fill out her character. ]

3 – NXT tag champions WESLEY BLAKE & BUDDY MURPHY vs. LUCHA DRAGONS (SIN CARA & KALISTO) – non-title match

Kalisto and Blake to start. The action breaks down early and the Lucha Dragons clear Blake and Murphy from the ring. Big moonsault from Kalisto to the outside to take the champions down as a pair. Blake tags in, holds the ropes open for Murphy to send Kalisto through them, and then takes it to Kalisto in the ring. Blake wears Kalisto down with holds. Kalisto turns a wheelbarrow into a schoolboy for two.

Now it is Murphy with a chinlock. A handful of tights keeps Kalisto away from the corner, but Kalisto escapes and makes the tag. Hot tag action from Sin Cara. Enziguiri drops Sin Cara, then Blake with a distraction and there is interference behind the ref’s back. Brainbuster from Murphy, and a frog splash from Blake ends it.

WINNERS: Blake & Murphy in 6:30. Good match to make the tag team champions look strong and heelish. Blake and Kalisto worked well together to make a chinlock seem like a big deal.

Backstage, Devin Taylor interview Sami Zayn. Rhyno interferes to tell Zayn that he isn’t here to wait in line or earn a spot. He said he doesn’t care about Zayn’s revenge issues, and the line starts behind him.

[Q3] Quick video package on Solomon Crowe.

Tye Dillenger is out to face Jason Jordan. Dillenger got to keep their team music, and Jordan has some new music.

4 – TYE DILLENGER vs. JASON JORDAN

Hot start. Huge spear in the corner, then Jordan drops the straps and just wrecks Dillenger with amateur-style moves. Dillenger with an elbow off the ropes to turn things around. Dillenger shows off a variety of moves. Jordan fights out of ten punches in the corner, then hits a sweet suplex for the win.

WINNER: Jason Jordan in 3:07. Nice to see more from both of these two. Jordan looked strong, with a variety of moves and high-impact offense.

Video package on the Tyler Breeze vs. Hideo Itami rivalry. It’s a reminder that a three-month NXT feud usually has a proper progression and rarely feels like it overstays its welcome.

5 – HIDEO ITAMI vs. TYLER BREEZE – Two-out-of-Three Falls match

Nice lock-up to start. Hot crowd. Some think that Breeze is “ratchet” others think he is “gorgeous.” Either way, he’s got the edge on Itami at the moment. Itami surprises Breeze with a clothesline, then delivers his usual stiff, fast offense. Hesitation dropkick smashes Breeze’s face, then the running dropkick for the first fall.

FIRST FALL: Itami at 2:25.

Breeze sells confusion and a possible concussion forcing the ref to keep Itami out of the way. It’s a trick, as the Beauty Shot from nowhere evens it up.

SECOND FALL: Breeze at 3:50.

[ Break ]

[Q4] Breeze is stomping on Itami in the corner. Lots of offense from Breeze. Itami dodges a dropkick and fires up. Running high knee in the corner, then a Tornado DDT into the ropes. Itami up top, but Breeze ducks, Itami ducks the response, and he clobbers Breeze with a lariat for a nearfall.

Breeze blocks a suplex, then transitions to an inside cradle for two. Breeze telegraphs a back drop, takes a sunset flip, and engages in lots of reversals. Itami wants a side kick, but turns right into a Supermodel Kick for a close nearfall. The crowd explodes for Itami.

Breeze to his feet first, but his blows are just making Irami angry. Itami unloads with kicks. Breeze dodges the hesitation dropkick, Itami ducks the Beauty Shot, hesitation dropkick lands, Breeze into the ropes, and Beauty Shot from nowhere wraps it up.

WINNER: Breeze wins the third fall at 11:33. Excellent match. Loved the use of the format to build early tension, with the babyface winning a hard-fought first fall only to be suckered into losing the second fall. Both Breeze and Itami looked like stars tonight and Itami finally has a fanbase of his own.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Strong episode to advance a number of storylines and hopefully blow off the Itami-Breeze feud. Where does Itami go from here, though, after losing?