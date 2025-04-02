VIP AUDIO 4/2 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Barber review 1995 WCW Uncensored including Dusty vs. Bully King of the Road, Nasty Boys vs. Harlem Heat Falls Count Anywhere, Hogan vs. Vader Strap Match, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor Zach Barber makes his debut on Pro Wrestling Then and Now to review WCW Uncensored 1995. They first discuss WCW and WWF increasing their PPV lot, and then review the show. It featured the infamous King of the Road match between Dustin Rhodes and Blacktop Bully that got both men fired along with Mike Graham, who was responsible for the match. Other matches included Martial Arts (Hacksaw Jim Duggan vs. Meng), a Boxer vs. Wrestler (Johnny B. Badd vs. Arn Anderson), a Falls Count Anywhere (Harlem Heat vs. The Nasty Boys), a Strap Match (Hulk Hogan vs. Vader), and more. The debut of the Ultimate Warrior knockoff Renegade happened here as well. They review the poorly received show and reference Wade Keller’s write up from Newsletter edition #326 amongst other readers.

