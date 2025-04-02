News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-31-2007) – Vintage Colt Cabana interview discussing ROH, TNA, and WWE, family tidbits, college football (28 min.)

April 2, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a special podcast posted on Mar. 31, 2007 featuring an interview with Colt Cabana conducted at a Meet & Greet in Detroit by PWTorch contributors Eric and Jeremy. Colt brought the funny as usual. Between Ring of Honor shows in Detroit and following a meet-and-greet at the Detroit Beer Co., Colt sat down with (in the abandoned studio apartmenty-looking thing) to talk about his high school and college football days, his time with ROH, his opinions on having a job in WWE and TNA vs. ROH, and some cool tidbits about his family.

