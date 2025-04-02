WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Did WWE gets it right when compiling Dominik Mysterio’s Funny Moments?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Judgment Day is one of the most successful factions in WWE over the last few years. They have gotten really over with the fans through their charisma, athletic ability, and overall teamwork as a group. Their antics and demeanor backstage also add to their popularity. A lot of that has to do with one member of the Judgment Day – Dominik Mysterio. He’s always up to something, whether it’s being with Liv Morgan, trying to get along with Finn Balor, or something else that gets the attention of everyone watching.

To celebrate all of the quotable and hilarious moments he’s produced over the past few years, the WWE YouTube channel added a funny Dominik Mysterio compilation to their WWE Playlist series. He has transformed from just being Rey Mysterio’s son to actually holding his own in the ring. This video will bring out his funny side, which will surely get a reaction from the fans who watch it.

This was an entertaining video that showcases why a wrestler’s personality is a key factor to getting them over with the crowd. They need to be a good wrestler in the ring and have the ability to cut promos. But they also have to show their personality in the backstage area and during interviews so they can fully develop their character. It’s clear that Dom’s character work has gotten better, making him very entertaining to watch.

One such instance is his whole fascination with chicken tenders. It’s widely known that he loves to eat them, so having him hold a giant plate of them provides both meme material and more insight into his character. The Liv Morgan storyline has also been exciting. It has produced many funny and awkward moments for Dom, including the stretching scene highlighted in the video. Dom has really improved his character work, which is why he is so funny outside of the ring.

Overall, this is a great video showing why character work is so important in WWE. Being in the ring is an important part of being a great wrestler, but what’s equally important is what goes on outside of the ring. The Judgment Day getting their own backstage segments have given fans an inside look at what they’re up to outside the ring. There have been several storylines and hilarious moments that have come from them.

A lot of those moments involve Dominik Mysterio, who has developed his character into someone that gets a lot of reaction every time that he’s on screen. His personality and various antics have divided WWE fans, as he has caused them to become very opinionated. They either love him or don’t want to see him at all. This video showed that Dominik Mysterio has become his own person with lots of talent and charisma, which has definitely contributed to his rise in popularity.