WWE NXT Ratings Report (4/1): Total viewership and key demo data, comparisons to past three years, updated 7-day delayed view totals

Last night’s (4/1) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 650,000 viewers, compared to 741,000 the prior week and the 676,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 738,000.
One year ago this week, NXT drew 641,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 619,000.
Two years ago this week, NXT drew 555,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 587,000.
Three years ago this week, NXT drew 626,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 579,000.
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.15 rating, compared to 0.16 and 0.15 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.
One year ago, it drew a a 0.20 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.13 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.
Three years ago, it drew a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.13.
The announced matches and segments were…
- Shawn Spears vs. Ricky Saints – NXT North American Championship match
- Trick Williams to confront Oba Femi
