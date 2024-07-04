VIP AUDIO 7/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-2-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Hogan as a reality show father figure, Hogan-Orton angle, ECW or TNA better, UFC (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to part two of the July 2 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

The Hulk Hogan-Randy Orton angle that is brewing

Brooke Hogan’s career and video

Hogan as a father-figure.

Whether ECW or TNA would be a better investment right now.

Which of the two shows is better right now.

A busy week for UFC.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

