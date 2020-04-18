FREE PODCAST 4/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: “Deep Dive Presents” interview series returns with Pittsburgh-based wrestler Lee Moriarty chatting about current scene, Shibata inspiration, Alex Shelley match series, plus three-match review with Chris Maitland (85 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: This week kicks off a series of interviews with independent wrestlers that deserve more of a spotlight in 2020, starting with Pittsburgh-based Lee Moriarty. Lee joins Rich and talks his inspiration for his gear, his style, the three-match series with Alex Shelley that has been some of the best matches in his three-year career, how he’s handling the current situation, and what Lee thinks of the mentorship of Brandon K and others in the Pittsburgh area. Then, Chris Maitland returns to give his thoughts on the three-match pack, including the final match vs. Alex Shelley (available on IWTV under ‘AIW Built to Last’).

