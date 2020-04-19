FREE PODCAST 4/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (4-7-15) Keller & Powell talk Raw, Cena’s U.S. Title reign, Jericho’s WWE Network interview with Cena, NXT, Charlotte’s future, more (132 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (4-7-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell dive into last night’s Chris Jericho-John Cena interview, Raw’s announcing, Cena’s U.S. Title reign, what the NXT chants mean, should WWE release all non-white wrestlers, and much more with live callers throughout. Then, on the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Neville vs. Seth Rollins, John Cena’s U.S. Title reign, ROH’s booking, GFW lighting grid news, what next for Bray Wyatt, and more including VIP member email topics.

