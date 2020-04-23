AEW retakes live and same-night viewership total viewership lead over NXT, continues to lead key demo ratings

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



AEW Dynamite rebounded a bit to re-take the live plus same night viewership totals over NXT on USA last night after two weeks of being slightly behind (by 10,000 last week, 1,000 the week before). AEW’s 731,000 viewers beat NXT’s 665,000, a lead of 66,000.

AEW drew a 0.25 rating in the key target demographic of 18-49; NXT drew a 0.18 rating in that demo. AEW ranked no. 24 in that demo among all Wednesday night cable shows; NXT finished no. 50. Of the shows ranked higher than AEW last night, 13 of them were news shows.

Last week’s three-day viewers number for AEW drew from 683,000 to 897,000; NXT’s three-day viewership drew from 692,000 to 785,000. NXT’s three-day viewership growth is mitigated by its availablity on WWE Network 24 hours after it airs on USA Network.

RECOMMENDED: Raw ratings drop again to series-low for a non-holiday, key metrics including alarming drop in key demos (w/Keller’s Analysis)