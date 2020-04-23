News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss this week’s AEW Dynamite, Impact Rebellion and whether or not Tessa Blanchard is still the big-time free agent we thought she would be, more (63 min)

April 23, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin the show talking about this week’s AEW Dynamite and then transition to talking some Impact Wrestling, including Tuesday’s Rebellion show and whether or not Tessa Blanchard is still the big-time free agent we thought she would be a year ago. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO3

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019