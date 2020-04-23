VIP AUDIO 4/23 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (10/3/1992): Wade Keller hosts a mega-roundtable with Bruce Mitchell, George Schire, Chris Zavisa discussing new Razor Ramon character, chances of territory wrestling returning (41 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the October 3, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting a mega-roundtable with PWTorch Newsletter columnists Bruce Mitchell and Chris Zavisa along with historian and cohost George Schire. They discuss the new Razor Ramon character, chances of territory wrestling returning, how long should Ron Simmons’s WCW Title reign be, evaluating Vader’s WCW Title reign, and more.

